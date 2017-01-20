The Runner Sports

TRS Headlines

  • • Bagwell,Raines, Rodriguez '17 MLB HOF
  • • Raiders File Paperwork For Vegas Move
  • • Islanders Fire Jack Capuano
  • • UConn Women Set Record W/ 91st Straight Win
  • • Report: Colts Pursue Manning For FO Job
  • • Chargers Will Relocate To LA
  • • NHL Announces All-Star Rosters
  • • Clemson Wins Football National Title
  • • Cavs Acquire Kyle Korver
  • • Gary Kubiak Announces Retirement
  • • Indians Sign Edwin Encarnacion
  • • Jaromir Jagr To 2nd On All-Time Pts List
MLB

Revealed: Jeff Bagwell And His Use Of Performance Enhancing Talent

Jeff Bagwell is many things. One of those things is a Hall-of-Famer, as of the announcement made January 18....

NFL

Falcons And Packers NFC Championship Preview

Sunday morning, the NFC champion will be determined when the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons. This...

NHL

Thoughts On Capitals-Penguins

There’s an old saying that states “All good things must come to an end.” But, wow. Who could have...

NBA

How Can Jimmy Butler Reach His Potential?

All eyes are on Jimmy Butler, now more than ever. He shocked the city of Chicago with his game-winning...

Featured Writer Of The Month

Brad Kyle

Seen here, meeting Nolan Ryan at Dell Diamond in Round Rock (TX), around the turn of the century.

Brad was born and raised in the shadow of what eventually became Colt Stadium, and then, in '65, the Astrodome.

Brad's a semi-retired entertainer, having been lead singer (and flautist) of high school rock cover band Brimstone (Houston, early '70s).

He currently sings karaoke nightly, and also performs at nursing homes and private parties.

Join Brad at TRS for full Astros coverage, minor league peeks, player profiles, interviews, MLB historical perspective, and surprises!

 

Most Recent Articles:

Rugby

Ulster Sign John Cooney From Connacht

After receiving the unfortunate news earlier this season that the IRFU would not allow Ulster re-sign their stalwart scrumhalf,...

NCAA Basketball

Big Ten Basketball Weekend Thoughts: 1/21-1/22

1. Indiana’s in a tough spot without OG Anunoby If the Hoosiers didn’t have enough stress thus far, trying...

NCAA Football

Have The Ohio State Buckeyes Underachieved Under Urban Meyer?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 61-6 during Urban Meyer‘s five seasons in Columbus. They also won the inaugural College Football...

