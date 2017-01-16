The Runner Sports

Writers Wanted

Looking for a chance to write about sports? Join our growing team!

TRS Headlines

  • • UConn Women Set Record W/ 91st Straight Win
  • • Report: Colts Pursue Manning For FO Job
  • • NBA Fines Crowder/Wall For Scrap
  • • Chargers Will Relocate To LA
  • • NHL Announces All-Star Rosters
  • • Clemson Wins Football National Title
  • • Cavs Acquire Kyle Korver
  • • Gary Kubiak Announces Retirement
  • • Chargers Fire Mike McCoy
  • • Bills Fire Rex & Bob Ryan
  • • Indians Sign Edwin Encarnacion
  • • Jaromir Jagr To 2nd On All-Time Pts List
MLB

The Greatest Single Seasons In Yankees History

Don’t let the nice weather fool you, it’s still winter.  Spring Training is still two months away.  The hot...

NFL

Steelers Hold Off Chiefs, Earn Trip To Foxborough

The Pittsburgh Steelers rode an 8-game winning streak into Kansas City, Missouri to take on the AFC West champion...

Shop for Vintage look Team Gear at Fanatics.com!
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate Centennial Classic win

Will The Toronto Maple Leafs Make The Playoffs?

Playoffs? PLAYOFFS? You’re talking about playoffs? I know the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t passed the halfway mark in their...

NBA

Will The Cavaliers’ “Big 3” Be Voted Into The All-Star Game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in year three of the second coming of LeBron James. With the roster having standouts...

Featured Writer Of The Month

Brad Kyle

Seen here, meeting Nolan Ryan at Dell Diamond in Round Rock (TX), around the turn of the century.

Brad was born and raised in the shadow of what eventually became Colt Stadium, and then, in '65, the Astrodome.

Brad's a semi-retired entertainer, having been lead singer (and flautist) of high school rock cover band Brimstone (Houston, early '70s).

He currently sings karaoke nightly, and also performs at nursing homes and private parties.

Join Brad at TRS for full Astros coverage, minor league peeks, player profiles, interviews, MLB historical perspective, and surprises!

 

Most Recent Articles:

Rugby

Shifting Balance Of Power In World Rugby

The Yang to 2015’s status quo Yin, 2016 has shown just how far World Rugby has stridden to bring...

NCAA Basketball

The 40-40 Club: Notre Dame’s Historic Shooting

40-40 Club In Notre Dame’s 75-70 victory over Clemson, it didn’t feel like the Irish played that well for...

NCAA Football

What To Make Of Notre Dame’s Defense

When college basketball fans think about Notre Dame this season, there are likely a few things that tend to...

Featured Poll

Is it the right call for the MLB All-Star Game to no longer determine World Series home field?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Sponsored By Turnbury Mortgage