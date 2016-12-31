The Runner Sports

TRS Headlines

  • • Bills Fire Rex & Bob Ryan
  • • Indians Sign Edwin Encarnacion
  • • Jaromir Jagr To 2nd On All-Time Pts List
  • • Rockets Go Record 24-61 3 PTs
  • • Vikings Activate Peterson Off IR
  • • Rams Fire Jeff Fisher
  • • Sounders Win MLS Cup On PKs
  • • Lamar Jackson Wins Heisman
  • • Yankees Sign Aroldis Chapman; 5-Yrs, $86M
  • • Red Sox Acquire Chris Sale
  • • Rockets/Warriors Combine For 88 3Pt Shots
  • • Rob Gronkowski To Undergo Back Surgery
MLB

New Year’s Resolutions We’d Like To See: Houston Astros ’17

Most Americans seem to be anxious to kick out the bitter and cantankerous old man, and are eagerly awaiting...

NFL

Statistical Preview – Texans vs. Titans

The Houston Texans come into Week 17 winners of the AFC South and the fourth seed in the upcoming...

NHL

Las Vegas NHL Expansion Team Name & Logo Unveiled

The NHL has an official face to the league’s 31st franchise. The first professional sports team to grace the...

NBA

Chicago Bulls 2017 Offseason Plan

The Chicago Bulls are pushing through another mediocre season. At 15-16, the Bulls hold the 7th seed in the...

Featured Writer Of The Month

Sterling Thomas

Twitter

Born in Littleton, Colorado, Sterling moved to the heart of ACC country when he was young and developed a deep passion for basketball.

Fast forward to college where Sterling had the opportunity to work with the Florida Gulf Coast University basketball team under Andy Enfield and was apart of the 15-seed Eagles that made a historic run to the Sweet Sixteen and was dubbed Dunk City.

 

Most Recent Articles:

Rugby

Shifting Balance Of Power In World Rugby

The Yang to 2015’s status quo Yin, 2016 has shown just how far World Rugby has stridden to bring...

NCAA Basketball

ACC Basketball Midseason Rewind

We’ve had an exciting season so far in college basketball with three different teams claiming the top spot in...

NCAA Football

Music City Bowl: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

When the Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field on Friday afternoon, three seniors will be missing  against the No. 21...

