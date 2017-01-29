The Runner Sports

TRS Headlines

MLB

5 Brief Questions With White Sox Great Harold Baines At Sox Fest

The Chicago White Sox’s annual Sox Fest at the Hilton Chicago brings together not only players from the upcoming...

NFL

Best And Worst Of The 2016 Houston Texans

The 2016 campaign was quite strange–and stressful–for a Houston Texans squad looking to win the AFC South once again...

NHL

Like It Or-lov It, Capitals Defeat Hurricanes

Coming into Monday night’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, Dmitry Orlov had never scored a power play goal for...

NBA

Several Immature Kids Get Together To Play Basketball; Become The Chicago Bulls

This week on the Reality TV show “The Chicago Bulls,” immense drama developed. Jimmy Butler called out his teammates...

Featured Writer Of The Month

Brad Kyle

Seen here, meeting Nolan Ryan at Dell Diamond in Round Rock (TX), around the turn of the century.

Brad was born and raised in the shadow of what eventually became Colt Stadium, and then, in '65, the Astrodome.

Brad's a semi-retired entertainer, having been lead singer (and flautist) of high school rock cover band Brimstone (Houston, early '70s).

He currently sings karaoke nightly, and also performs at nursing homes and private parties.

Join Brad at TRS for full Astros coverage, minor league peeks, player profiles, interviews, MLB historical perspective, and surprises!

 

Most Recent Articles:

Rugby

Ulster Sign John Cooney From Connacht

After receiving the unfortunate news earlier this season that the IRFU would not allow Ulster re-sign their stalwart scrumhalf,...

NCAA Basketball

Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road

Every college basketball fan knows that home-court advantage plays a role in the outcome of every game, but I...

NCAA Football

Will The Nebraska Receivers Be Physical Enough For The Big Ten?

Due to the commitment of Jamire Calvin over the weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have one of the best recruiting...

Featured Poll

Is it the right call for the MLB All-Star Game to no longer determine World Series home field?

