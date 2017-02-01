The Runner Sports

MLB

Spring NRI Astros, Pt. 3: C Tyler Heineman, Bruin Trouble For Pitchers

Long before the trucks get loaded from a Major League city to begin the multi-state trek to a team’s...

NFL

Wes Welker Joins Texans Staff

The city of Houston may be swamped with NFL personnel preparing for the Super Bowl, but Bill O’Brien and...

NHL

Like It Or-lov It, Capitals Defeat Hurricanes

Coming into Monday night’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, Dmitry Orlov had never scored a power play goal for...

NBA

VJ Beachem The NBA Prospect

Earlier this season, I argued that VJ Beachem would have to take on a bigger ballhandling/playmaking role this season for...

Featured Writer Of The Month

Brad Kyle

Seen here, meeting Nolan Ryan at Dell Diamond in Round Rock (TX), around the turn of the century.

Brad was born and raised in the shadow of what eventually became Colt Stadium, and then, in '65, the Astrodome.

Brad's a semi-retired entertainer, having been lead singer (and flautist) of high school rock cover band Brimstone (Houston, early '70s).

He currently sings karaoke nightly, and also performs at nursing homes and private parties.

Join Brad at TRS for full Astros coverage, minor league peeks, player profiles, interviews, MLB historical perspective, and surprises!

 

Rugby

Ulster Sign John Cooney From Connacht

After receiving the unfortunate news earlier this season that the IRFU would not allow Ulster re-sign their stalwart scrumhalf,...

NCAA Basketball

Maryland’s Justin Jackson Has Been A Big Time Performer On The Road

I may have found a college basketball player who enjoys playing on the road more than he does at home....

NCAA Football

Bennett Williams Adds To Illinois’ Deep 2017 Recruiting Class

The Illinois Fighting Illini just received their 22nd commitment in the 2017 recruiting class. Defensive back Bennett Williams made...

Is it the right call for the MLB All-Star Game to no longer determine World Series home field?

