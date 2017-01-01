As the calendar turns to 2017 and Spring Training inches closer, the Oakland A’s hope to put the last two miserable seasons behind them. With a young core and more prospects coming up, the A’s are primed to bounce back. Here are 10 New Year wishes that could key the A’s path to contention once again.

1- Sonny Gray re-emerges as an ace

Going into 2016 as a durable, consistent, top-of-the-rotation starter, Gray suddenly fell off a cliff. Coming off a third-place finish in the Cy Young race, Gray struggled to a 5.69 ERA across 22 starts before succumbing to a forearm injury. At his best, Gray can be a dependable ace that is almost an automatic W. However, his pitching last year was unfathomably terrible, with a large part attributed to a spike in HR rate. He had a 1.4 HR/9 as opposed to an 0.6 across 2013-2015. If the homers subside, Gray could return to the ace we all knew and loved, stabilizing and heading a talented but young rotation.

These three power-hitting righties formed the core of Oakland’s lineup last year. Davis khrushed 42 homers, Semien popped 27, and Healy slashed .305/.337/.524 while putting himself on the national stage as one of the AL’s top rookies. Davis has a long track record of big-time pop, but Healy and Semien showed relatively unprecedented hitting prowess. If Healy can avoid a sophomore slump and Semien continues to progress into his prime, the A’s could be looking at 80+ homers from the heart of their order.

3- Kendall Graveman avoids his “blowup games” and dominates over longer stretches

Armed with a sinker that reaches 95 mph, Graveman’s overall numbers suggest he is a league average starter whose best attribute is eating innings. However, he has shown the ability to dominate in monthly stretches, with his overall ERA being inflated by a few terrible starts. At times, he looks like a true #2, but on other days he just cannot limit the homers and keep the ball on the ground. If Graveman can consistently keep the ball down in the zone, he could have a tremendous season.

4- Liam Hendriks evolves into lights-out fireman

Popularized by Andrew Miller in the playoffs, the fireman was actually a bullpen role commonly used in the majors last year. Chris Devenski of the Astros effectively threw 108.1 innings across 48 appearances with extreme success. Erasmo Ramirez of the Rays tossed 90.2 innings over 64 games and was solid as well. In fact, the A’s used Hendriks and rookie Ryan Dull in quite a bit of multi-inning appearances as well. Hendriks was particularly good, with a 5.07 K/BB over 64.2 innings. A former starter, he should be able to handle a workload similar to Devenski and Ramirez, and could add to the MLB’s continuing bullpen innovation.

Manaea, after initially scuffling, dominated in the second half. He posted a 2.67 ERA and 8.0 K/9 across 13 games (12 starts), and was the ace of the rotation after Rich Hill was traded. Acquired for Hill and filling his void was Cotton, with a 2.15 ERA in 5 late-season starts. He showcased a big change-up to go with a hard fastball, boding well for future success. Also exciting: sidearmer Triggs and his 3.20 FIP in 56.1 innings. Having never started in his pro career, Triggs turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Hopefully, all three can capitalize on their opportunities and continue to shine.

6- Ryan Madson, Ryan Dull, and Sean Doolittle lock down games after the seventh inning

Doolittle bounced back from an injury-plagued 2015, once again showcasing his pinpoint command and blazing fastball. Dull built on a strong September debut, parlaying it into an impressive rookie season. Madson struggled the most out of the three, but he was also the team’s primary closer. If he can return to his 2015 form, the Madson-Dull-Doolittle trio could effectively shorten games to 6 innings.

7- A top prospect steps up and makes a run for Rookie of the Year

No A’s player has won an ROY since Andrew Bailey in 2009, but there are many prospects who have shots this year. Franklin Barreto and Matt Chapman are two top hitting prospects who could see the bigs in 2017. Matt Olson and Renato Nunez both have had cups of coffee, and could succeed in a longer stint. One name to keep an eye on is outfielder Jaycob Brugman. With no clear center fielder in place, the sweet-swinging Brugman could take over center field in the Coliseum as soon as April. On the pitching side, Frankie Montas is a major league ready arm who can hit 102 mph. He might start out in the pen, but if given a shot to start he could take off with that golden arm of his.

8- A journeyman non-roster invitee becomes the next Brandon Moss

The Oakland special: turn some roster filler into a nationally-recognized star. While the A’s have done this at many different positions, this year’s NRI crop has three near-clones of pre-2012 Moss. Chris Parmelee has seen big league action in each of the last seven seasons, but not much time in each stint. The former top 100 prospect can draw walks, hit bombs, and has plenty of AAA success. He will compete with Jaff Decker, another former top 100 prospect. Decker doesn’t have Parmelee’s experience, but he plays better defense and has extremely good plate discipline. Another name is incumbent Andrew Lambo, who himself was once a top 100 prospect as well. He lost most of 2016 to testicular cancer, so just being on the field would be a tremendous success for him. His bat still has potential too, and we will see if any of these three will have major league success in 2017.

9- Jatt Smoyce (Jake Smolinski + Matt Joyce) combine to be an above average regular

Another Oakland special: platoons. Joyce, who recently inked a 2-year deal, is a former All-Star with a great eye and some pop to go with it. Smolinski has plus power and can play solid defense in the corner outfield. However, they both have a fatal flaw preventing them from being everyday players: the inability to hit same-sided pitching. Luckily, they each crush opposite-sided pitchers, and if deployed in a straight platoon should be well above the average right fielder.

10- The A’s draft a stud with the #6 overall pick

The draft is still a long ways away, and predicting what kind of prospects the A’s will target this early is borderline ridiculous. Instead, I am simply using this spot as an excuse to talk about several guys I like in the upcoming draft. Prep arms usually aren’t the A’s sort of thing, but lefty DL Hall out of Georgia throws 96 with a plus curveball and great pitchability. Impressive prep bats include Royce Lewis from SoCal (has some Addison Russell vibes to him) and Jordon Adell. Vanderbilt has two impressive prospects in Jeren Kendall and Kyle Wright. Other college arms include Brendan McKay, Tristan Beck, and Alex Lange. With such a high pick and so much available talent, it’s hard for the A’s to go wrong. Hopefully, whoever they take will become an integral part of their youth movement going forward.