Lucky loser and 2014 champion, Leonardo Mayer is back into the semifinals at the German Open in Hamburg, GER. Taking on Jiri Vesely. Mayer came into the match ranked lower, but led their head-to-head 4-1. Having the edge in the head-to-head record can decide the outcome before the match even begins. The first set had only one break of serve. Vesely got 76% of first serves in, and won 69% of them. Mayer did even better, getting 83% of first serves in, and winning 90% of those points. After Mayer took the first set 7-6 (7-4), both player’s levels kind of fell off a bit. The second set had six breaks off serves, but it was Mayer that stayed more consistent to take it 6-3. Vesely’s first serve points won were sub par, winning only 44%; his second serve points won was even lower at 22%. Overall, Vesely’s poor play on his first serve is what let him down today. Mayer is trying to become the second lucky loser to win an ATP Tour level title this year. His opponent in the semis will be another player that has had good results in Hamburg.

Qualifier Federico Delbonis was able to upset third seed Karen Khachanov 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Delbonis reached the finals back in 2013, beating Roger Federer in the process. He found that form again, outlasting the NextGenATP player for a spot in the semifinals. Khachanov put up a good fight, and showed why he is one of the rising stars on the ATP tour. Throwing down 11 aces, Khachanov also won 71% of first serve points. Delbonis squeaked past Khachanov in that department, winning 72% of first serve points. Although there were eight breaks of serve throughout the match, this was a high-quality affair. Both players competed so well. Delbonis ended the match winning 95 points to 94 points won by Khachanov. While Khachanov has had the better results this year, Delbonis was able to neutralize the young Russian’s big groundstrokes and work his way into every point.

The German crowd will be looking for their first champion since 1993, and they are guaranteed a finalist after today’s results. Philipp Kohlschreiber, the former top 20 player, fought for 2 hours and 36 minutes against Nicolas Kicker for his spot in the semifinals. This was another high-quality match where the numbers were so close. Kohlschreiber won 69% of first serve points and 56% of second serve points. Kicker was almost able to match the German’s first serve points won with 61%, but beat him on second serve points, winning 57%. Kohlschreiber did come into the match up 1-0 in their head-to-head, in fact, that match was played last year, at this tournament, in the second round. The German needed three sets to win that one as well. With the edge in their head-to-head, and playing in front of a home crowd, Kohlschreiber was mentally stronger than the Argentine. Kohlschreiber’s compatriot Florian Mayer, also beat an Argentine, sixth seed Diego Schwartzman, to set up the all-German semifinal match.

Florian Mayer came out stronger of the two, taking the opening set 6-2. In the second set, the momentum shifted to Schwartzman, who saved two out of two breaks, but also broke Mayer two times. The Argentine would take the second set 6-2. The final set was a bit of a rollercoaster as the momentum went sporadic at this point. However, Florian Mayer, who had the crowd on his side, broke one more time than Schwartzman, giving him the leg up in end. Mayer would ultimately win 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. What is interesting is Schwartzman won more points on his second serve than his first (64% to 47%). To not really capitalize on the opportunities that a first serve can give you will always come back to haunt you if you lose. Florian Mayer had pretty consistent numbers when the match is all said and done. The German won 66% of first serve points, and 51% of second serve points.

I believe the German Open’s streak of a local player not winning the title will come to end this year. Although Leonardo Mayer is playing extremely well at the event he has conquered before, I believe the home crowd support will push Kohlschreiber to his eighth career title.