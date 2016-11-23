2016 Bears Hit Rock Bottom

Flashback to 2014: The Chicago Bears had become a complete circus under Marc Trestman, and finished 5-11 during a season filled with turnovers and horrific defensive breakdowns. The on-field product that year was unacceptable, and so the Bears brought in a new regime, headlined by Ryan Pace and John Fox. While it was clear that things would not immediately improve, the Bears seemed to have a plan in place with a veteran head coach. It seemed like the Bears had bottomed out in 2014 and things had nowhere to go but up from there.

Fast forward to 2016: After improving their record to 6-10 in 2015, the Bears have taken massive steps backward this year. Sitting at 2-8, they appear likely to finish even worse than they did in 2014, and are spiraling towards a top three draft pick. The circus has returned to Chicago, and it’s become fair to wonder if and when the Bears will be relevant again. Let’s take a look at why the 2016 Bears have been an absolute joke this year, and may go down in history as even more pathetic than the 2014 squad.

Quarterback Controversy:

Quarterback is the most important position in professional sports, and the Bears have gotten terrible play from that position this season. Jay Cutler was so bad in his first start and a half that he remained on the bench even after recovering from his thumb injury. To make things worse, coach John Fox would not announce outright that Brian Hoyer was the new starter, claiming Cutler was still injured. It was clear the coaching staff had lost all faith in Cutler even after just six quarters of watching him play. Then, when Hoyer broke his arm, Cutler was magically healthy enough to start the next game, when the only other option on the roster was Matt Barkley.

Despite how awful the Bears have been with Jay Cutler under center this year, Brian Hoyer did not prove to be much of an upgrade. With Hoyer as the quarterback, the Bears went 1-4 and averaged less than 17 points a game. Hoyer managed to put up these meager totals despite not throwing any interceptions.

It has become clear that the Bears did not have a viable option at quarterback on the roster this season. John Fox’s management of the situation has made things even worse, and people inside and outside of the Bears organization have been well aware of Jay Cutler’s impending departure from Chicago. It’s not easy to rally around a quarterback who everyone knows is going to be gone next season.

With Hoyer and Cutler now out for the season, the Bears will reach a new low by trotting Matt Barkley onto the field. He’s obviously not a long-term solution, and the Bears foolishly have not groomed any young quarterbacks in recent seasons. Their only hope now lies in the upcoming draft, where the Bears may have an opportunity to get a quarterback. Keep in mind, however, there is a chance the quarterback-needy Browns and 49ers will pick before the Bears. Consider that along with the fact that this year’s quarterback draft class is underwhelming, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Bears swing and miss on another quarterback next season.

PED Suspensions:

Alshon Jeffery and Jerrell Freeman were recently suspended four games for use of PEDs. While the suspensions come after the Bears’ postseason hopes were long gone, it just adds another storyline to the laughingstock that the Bears have become. Making matters worse is that Jeffery and Freeman are two of the best players on the Bears’ depleted roster, and now their future in Chicago looks shaky, particularly Alshon Jeffery’s.

Jeffery is playing under the franchise tag and will be a free agent next season. His statistics this year have been underwhelming, and factor in his injury history and now the suspension, and it looks like he might not be a Bear next season. I still think Jeffery is worth keeping around next season, even at a higher price. The Bears are devoid of playmakers on offense and Jeffery has been hurt by inept quarterback play. Still, the Bears might see the PED suspension as the last straw for the inconsistent Jeffery. Without Alshon, Kevin White and Cameron Meredith would project to be the top receivers next season. Yikes.

Injuries:

It’s hard to blame anybody for the litany of injuries the Bears have suffered this season, but injuries at key positions seem to decimate the roster every year. While the quarterback injuries have proven to be a death knell to this team, the most frustrating have to be the injuries to young players. The last three first-round draft picks of the Bears (Kyle Fuller, Kevin White, and Leonard Floyd) have all missed significant playing time this season, with Fuller yet to play a snap. Given their extensive injury history, Fuller and White are already on the fringe of being busts. It’s hard to be successful when the Bears continue missing on first round draft picks. White is particularly disappointing, given his high selection at seventh overall. The one player who appears to have promise, Leonard Floyd, recently suffered a nasty head/neck injury that required him to be stretchered off the field. While early indications are that Floyd will be okay, you have to wonder what kind of impact the injury will have on Floyd going forward. In addition to those players, other young talent such as Pernell McPhee, Danny Trevathan, Eddie Goldman, and Kyle Long have all missed games this season. The Bears need their young nucleus to be healthy and productive if they want any chance to compete, and so far that hasn’t happened.

Chris Conte Pick-Six:

The defining play of the season had to be in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when former Bears safety Chris Conte picked off a horrific Jay Cutler pass and returned it for a touchdown. Conte was arguably the biggest scapegoat on defense during the Marc Trestman era, as his constant blown coverages and missed tackles were representative of the entire putrid defense. Whether it was allowing Randall Cobb to score the game-winning, playoff-clinching touchdown on a fourth down, or getting trucked by Fred Jackson in overtime, Conte was the butt of many jokes about the Bears’ defensive ineptitude. Yet this season, when the Bears are arguably worse than even the 2014 team, it’s only right that Jay Cutler would serve up a pick-six to the former Bear. You know Conte had to enjoy that, and it is not a good time to be a Bears fan.

So is this team in fact worse than 2014? It depends on how you look at it. From an effort standpoint, I’d give the edge to this year’s team, especially on defense. The team competes and plays hard, even though they are typically overmatched. Pernell McPhee provides leadership, and both he and Tracy Porter have said they refuse to tank the season. In 2014, the effort was pathetic and the team was consistently blown out. That being said, at least the 2014 team had some talent on offense, and this year’s team looks unlikely to reach five wins. Still, I think it is unlikely the Bears clean house again like they did two seasons ago. John Fox commands more respect than Marc Trestman did, and it’s too early to pull the plug on Ryan Pace.

Any way you look at it, this season has been a massive disappointment for a Bears team that was looking to make progress. Playoffs were always unlikely, but this team has moved backward, which is difficult to do because they weren’t that good last year. To end on a positive a note, second-round pick Cody Whitehair has immediately played well, and looks to be a staple on the offensive line in years to come.