2017 MLB Draft Results

- Updated: June 12, 2017
Futures are made and organizational depth charts are refreshed when the MLB First-Year Player Draft occurs. Monday, June 12, 2017, the 30 MLB teams will gather for the 2017 MLB draft to cash in on the future of baseball and hope to land a once in a lifetime gem.
Taking place midseason and full of players that might not be seen for years, if ever, the MLB Draft doesn’t quite get the love that its fellow major league sports’ drafts do. But that doesn’t take away from the importance. This is where it all begins after all; the Mike Trouts, the minor league legends, the busts, the breakthrough players drafted in the late rounds, the guys who make entire organizations think “we passed on that guy?” for years to come. It all starts here.
Follow along with us for live results of the 2017 MLB Draft, and see where the game’s future stars get their starts.
*Page does not automatically update. A refresh may be needed to get live results.
Round 1
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Minnesota Twins
|Royce Lewis
|SS
|Jserra Catholic HS (CA)
|2
|Cincinnati Reds
|Hunter Greene
|RHP
|Notre Dame HS (CA)
|3
|San Diego Padres
|MacKenzie Gore
|LHP
|Whiteville HS (NC)
|4
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Brendan McKay
|1B
|Louisville
|5
|Atlanta Braves
|Kyle Wright
|RHP
|Vanderbilt
|6
|Oakland A’s
|Austin Beck
|OF
|North Davidson HS (NC)
|7
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Pavin Smith
|1B
|Virginia
|8
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Adam Haseley
|OF
|Virginia
|9
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Keston Hiura
|2B
|UC Irvine
|10
|Los Angeles Angels
|Jordon Adell
|OF
|Ballard HS (KY)
|11
|Chicago White Sox
|Jake Burger
|3B
|Missouri State
|12
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Shane Baz
|RHP
|Concordia Lutheran HS (TX)
|13
|Miami Marlins
|Trevor Rogers
|LHP
|Carlsbad HS (NM)
|14
|Kansas City Royals
|Nick Pratto
|1B
|Huntington Beach HS (CA)
|15
|Houston Astros
|JB Bukauskas
|RHP
|North Carolina
|16
|New York Yankees
|Clarke Schmidt
|RHP
|South Carolina
|17
|Seattle Mariners
|Evan White
|1B
|Kentucky
|18
|Detroit Tigers
|Alex Faedo
|RHP
|Florida
|19
|San Francisco Giants
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|Leadership Christian Academy HS (PR)
|20
|New York Mets
|David Peterson
|LHP
|Oregon
|21
|Baltimore Orioles
|DL Hall
|LHP
|Valdosta HS (GA)
|22
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Logan Warmoth
|SS
|North Carolina
|23
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Jeren Kendall
|OF
|Vanderbilt
|24
|Boston Red Sox
|Tanner Houck
|RHP
|Missouri
|25
|Washington Nationals
|Seth Romero
|LHP
|Houston
|26
|Texas Rangers
|Bubba Thompson
|OF
|McGill-Toolen Catholics HS (AL)
|27
|Chicago Cubs
|Brendon Little
|LHP
|State College of Florida
|28
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Nate Pearson
|RHP
|College of Central Florida
|29
|Texas Rangers
|Christopher Seise
|SS
|West Orange HS (FL)
|30
|Chicago Cubs
|Alex Lange
|RHP
|LSU
Competitive Balance Round A
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|31
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Drew Rasmussen
|RHP
|Oregon State
|32
|Cincinnati Reds
|Jeter Downs
|SS
|Monsignor Edward Pace HS
|33
|Oakland A’s
|Kevin Merrell
|SS
|South Florida
|34
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Tristen Lutz
|OF
|James Martin Senior HS
|35
|Minnesota Twins
|Brent Rooker
|OF
|Mississippi State
|36
|Miami Marlins
|Brian Miller
|OF
|North Carolina
Round 2
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|37
|Minnesota Twins
|Landon Leach
|RHP
|Pickerin HS
|38
|Cincinnati Reds
|Stuart Fairchild
|OF
|Wake Forest
|39
|San Diego Padres
|Luis Campusano-Bracero
|C
|Cross Creek HS
|40
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Michael Mercado
|RHP
|Westview HS
|41
|Atlanta Braves
|Drew Waters
|OF
|Etowah HS
|42
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Steve Jennings
|RHP
|DeKalb County HS
|43
|Oakland A’s
|Greg Deichmann
|OF
|LSU
|44
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Drew Ellis
|3B
|Louisville
|45
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Spencer Howard
|RHP
|Cal Poly
|46
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Caden Lemons
|RHP
|Vestavia Hills HS
|47
|Los Angeles Angels
|Griffin Canning
|RHP
|UCLA
|48
|Colorado Rockies
|Ryan Vilade
|3B
|Stillwater HS
|49
|Chicago White Sox
|Gavin Sheets
|1B
|Wake Forest
|50
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Cal Mitchell
|OF
|Rancho Bernardo HS
|51
|Miami Marlins
|Joseph Dunand
|3B
|NC State
|52
|Kansas City Royals
|MJ Melendez
|C
|Westminster Christian School
|53
|Houston Astros
|Joe Perez
|3B
|Archbishop McCarthy HS
|54
|New York Yankees
|Matt Sauer
|RHP
|Ernest Righetti HS
|55
|Seattle Mariners
|Sam Carlson
|RHP
|Burnsville HS
|56
|Houston Astros
|Corbin Martin
|RHP
|Texas A&M
|57
|Detroit Tigers
|Reynaldo Rivera
|OF
|Chipola College
|58
|San Francisco Giants
|Jacob Gonzalez
|3B
|Chaparral HS
|59
|New York Mets
|Mark Vientos
|3B
|American Heritage School
|60
|Baltimore Orioles
|Adam Hall
|SS
|AB Lucas SS
|61
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Hagen Danner
|C
|Huntington Beach HS
|62
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Morgan Cooper
|RHP
|Texas
|63
|Boston Red Sox
|Coleman Brannen
|OF
|Westfield School
|64
|Cleveland Indians
|Quentin Holmes
|OF
|Monsignor McClancy Memorial HS
|65
|Washington Nationals
|Wil Crowe
|RHP
|South Carolina
|66
|Texas Rangers
|Hans Crouse
|RHP
|Dana Hills HS
|67
|Chicago Cubs
|Cory Abbott
|RHP
|Loyola Marymount
Competitive Balance Round B
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|68
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Daulton Varsho
|C
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|69
|San Diego Padres
|Blake Hunt
|C
|Mater Dei HS
|70
|Colorado Rockies
|Tommy Doyle
|RHP
|Virginia
|71
|Cleveland Indians
|Tyler Freeman
|SS
|Etiwanda HS
|72
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Conner Uselton
|OF
|Southmoore HS
|73
|Kansas City Royals
|Evan Steele
|LHP
|Chipola College
|74
|Baltimore Orioles
|Zac Lowther
|LHP
|Xavier
|75
|Houston Astros
|JJ Matijevic
|2B
|Arizona
