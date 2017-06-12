The Runner Sports
2017 MLB Draft Results

Futures are made and organizational depth charts are refreshed when the MLB First-Year Player Draft occurs. Monday, June 12, 2017, the 30 MLB teams will gather for the 2017 MLB draft to cash in on the future of baseball and hope to land a once in a lifetime gem.

Taking place midseason and full of players that might not be seen for years, if ever, the MLB Draft doesn’t quite get the love that its fellow major league sports’ drafts do. But that doesn’t take away from the importance. This is where it all begins after all; the Mike Trouts, the minor league legends, the busts, the breakthrough players drafted in the late rounds, the guys who make entire organizations think “we passed on that guy?” for years to come. It all starts here.

Follow along with us for live results of the 2017 MLB Draft, and see where the game’s future stars get their starts.

Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Minnesota Twins Royce Lewis SS Jserra Catholic HS (CA)
2 Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene RHP Notre Dame HS (CA)
3 San Diego Padres MacKenzie Gore LHP Whiteville HS (NC)
4 Tampa Bay Rays Brendan McKay 1B Louisville
5 Atlanta Braves Kyle Wright RHP Vanderbilt
6 Oakland A’s Austin Beck OF North Davidson HS (NC)
7 Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith 1B Virginia
8 Philadelphia Phillies Adam Haseley OF Virginia
9 Milwaukee Brewers Keston Hiura 2B UC Irvine
10 Los Angeles Angels Jordon Adell OF Ballard HS (KY)
11 Chicago White Sox Jake Burger 3B Missouri State
12 Pittsburgh Pirates Shane Baz RHP Concordia Lutheran HS (TX)
13 Miami Marlins Trevor Rogers LHP Carlsbad HS (NM)
14 Kansas City Royals Nick Pratto 1B Huntington Beach HS (CA)
15 Houston Astros JB Bukauskas RHP North Carolina
16 New York Yankees Clarke Schmidt RHP South Carolina
17 Seattle Mariners Evan White 1B Kentucky
18 Detroit Tigers Alex Faedo RHP Florida
19 San Francisco Giants Heliot Ramos OF Leadership Christian Academy HS (PR)
20 New York Mets David Peterson LHP Oregon
21 Baltimore Orioles DL Hall LHP Valdosta HS (GA)
22 Toronto Blue Jays Logan Warmoth SS North Carolina
23 Los Angeles Dodgers Jeren Kendall OF Vanderbilt
24 Boston Red Sox Tanner Houck RHP Missouri
25 Washington Nationals Seth Romero LHP Houston
26 Texas Rangers Bubba Thompson OF McGill-Toolen Catholics HS (AL)
27 Chicago Cubs Brendon Little LHP State College of Florida
28 Toronto Blue Jays  Nate Pearson  RHP College of Central Florida
29 Texas Rangers Christopher Seise SS West Orange HS (FL)
30 Chicago Cubs Alex Lange RHP LSU

 

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick Team Player Position School
31 Tampa Bay Rays Drew Rasmussen RHP Oregon State
32 Cincinnati Reds Jeter Downs SS Monsignor Edward Pace HS
33 Oakland A’s Kevin Merrell SS South Florida
34 Milwaukee Brewers Tristen Lutz OF James Martin Senior HS
35 Minnesota Twins Brent Rooker OF Mississippi State
36 Miami Marlins Brian Miller OF North Carolina

 

Round 2

Pick Team Player Position School
37 Minnesota Twins Landon Leach RHP Pickerin HS
38 Cincinnati Reds  Stuart Fairchild OF Wake Forest
39 San Diego Padres  Luis Campusano-Bracero C Cross Creek HS
40 Tampa Bay Rays  Michael Mercado RHP Westview HS
41 Atlanta Braves  Drew Waters OF Etowah HS
42 Pittsburgh Pirates Steve Jennings RHP DeKalb County HS
43 Oakland A’s Greg Deichmann OF LSU
44 Arizona Diamondbacks Drew Ellis 3B Louisville
45 Philadelphia Phillies  Spencer Howard RHP Cal Poly
46 Milwaukee Brewers  Caden Lemons RHP Vestavia Hills HS
47 Los Angeles Angels Griffin Canning RHP UCLA
48 Colorado Rockies Ryan Vilade 3B Stillwater HS
49 Chicago White Sox Gavin Sheets 1B Wake Forest
50 Pittsburgh Pirates Cal Mitchell OF Rancho Bernardo HS
51 Miami Marlins Joseph Dunand 3B NC State
52 Kansas City Royals MJ Melendez C Westminster Christian School
53 Houston Astros Joe Perez 3B Archbishop McCarthy HS
54 New York Yankees  Matt Sauer RHP Ernest Righetti HS
55 Seattle Mariners  Sam Carlson RHP Burnsville HS
56 Houston Astros  Corbin Martin RHP Texas A&M
57 Detroit Tigers Reynaldo Rivera OF Chipola College
58 San Francisco Giants  Jacob Gonzalez 3B Chaparral HS
59 New York Mets  Mark Vientos 3B American Heritage School
60 Baltimore Orioles  Adam Hall SS AB Lucas SS
61 Toronto Blue Jays Hagen Danner C Huntington Beach HS
62 Los Angeles Dodgers Morgan Cooper RHP Texas
63 Boston Red Sox  Coleman Brannen OF Westfield School
64 Cleveland Indians  Quentin Holmes OF Monsignor McClancy Memorial HS
65 Washington Nationals Wil Crowe RHP South Carolina
66 Texas Rangers  Hans Crouse RHP Dana Hills HS
67 Chicago Cubs  Cory Abbott RHP Loyola Marymount

 

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick Team Player Position School
68 Arizona Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho C Wisconsin-Milwaukee
69 San Diego Padres  Blake Hunt C Mater Dei HS
70 Colorado Rockies Tommy Doyle RHP Virginia
71 Cleveland Indians  Tyler Freeman SS Etiwanda HS
72 Pittsburgh Pirates  Conner Uselton OF Southmoore HS
73 Kansas City Royals  Evan Steele LHP Chipola College
74 Baltimore Orioles  Zac Lowther LHP Xavier
75 Houston Astros  JJ Matijevic 2B Arizona

 

