2017 MLB Draft Results

Futures are made and organizational depth charts are refreshed when the MLB First-Year Player Draft occurs. Monday, June 12, 2017, the 30 MLB teams will gather for the 2017 MLB draft to cash in on the future of baseball and hope to land a once in a lifetime gem.

Taking place midseason and full of players that might not be seen for years, if ever, the MLB Draft doesn’t quite get the love that its fellow major league sports’ drafts do. But that doesn’t take away from the importance. This is where it all begins after all; the Mike Trouts, the minor league legends, the busts, the breakthrough players drafted in the late rounds, the guys who make entire organizations think “we passed on that guy?” for years to come. It all starts here.

Follow along with us for live results of the 2017 MLB Draft, and see where the game’s future stars get their starts.

*Page does not automatically update. A refresh may be needed to get live results.

Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Minnesota Twins Royce Lewis SS Jserra Catholic HS (CA) 2 Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene RHP Notre Dame HS (CA) 3 San Diego Padres MacKenzie Gore LHP Whiteville HS (NC) 4 Tampa Bay Rays Brendan McKay 1B Louisville 5 Atlanta Braves Kyle Wright RHP Vanderbilt 6 Oakland A’s Austin Beck OF North Davidson HS (NC) 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith 1B Virginia 8 Philadelphia Phillies Adam Haseley OF Virginia 9 Milwaukee Brewers Keston Hiura 2B UC Irvine 10 Los Angeles Angels Jordon Adell OF Ballard HS (KY) 11 Chicago White Sox Jake Burger 3B Missouri State 12 Pittsburgh Pirates Shane Baz RHP Concordia Lutheran HS (TX) 13 Miami Marlins Trevor Rogers LHP Carlsbad HS (NM) 14 Kansas City Royals Nick Pratto 1B Huntington Beach HS (CA) 15 Houston Astros JB Bukauskas RHP North Carolina 16 New York Yankees Clarke Schmidt RHP South Carolina 17 Seattle Mariners Evan White 1B Kentucky 18 Detroit Tigers Alex Faedo RHP Florida 19 San Francisco Giants Heliot Ramos OF Leadership Christian Academy HS (PR) 20 New York Mets David Peterson LHP Oregon 21 Baltimore Orioles DL Hall LHP Valdosta HS (GA) 22 Toronto Blue Jays Logan Warmoth SS North Carolina 23 Los Angeles Dodgers Jeren Kendall OF Vanderbilt 24 Boston Red Sox Tanner Houck RHP Missouri 25 Washington Nationals Seth Romero LHP Houston 26 Texas Rangers Bubba Thompson OF McGill-Toolen Catholics HS (AL) 27 Chicago Cubs Brendon Little LHP State College of Florida 28 Toronto Blue Jays Nate Pearson RHP College of Central Florida 29 Texas Rangers Christopher Seise SS West Orange HS (FL) 30 Chicago Cubs Alex Lange RHP LSU

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick Team Player Position School 31 Tampa Bay Rays Drew Rasmussen RHP Oregon State 32 Cincinnati Reds Jeter Downs SS Monsignor Edward Pace HS 33 Oakland A’s Kevin Merrell SS South Florida 34 Milwaukee Brewers Tristen Lutz OF James Martin Senior HS 35 Minnesota Twins Brent Rooker OF Mississippi State 36 Miami Marlins Brian Miller OF North Carolina

Round 2

Pick Team Player Position School 37 Minnesota Twins Landon Leach RHP Pickerin HS 38 Cincinnati Reds Stuart Fairchild OF Wake Forest 39 San Diego Padres Luis Campusano-Bracero C Cross Creek HS 40 Tampa Bay Rays Michael Mercado RHP Westview HS 41 Atlanta Braves Drew Waters OF Etowah HS 42 Pittsburgh Pirates Steve Jennings RHP DeKalb County HS 43 Oakland A’s Greg Deichmann OF LSU 44 Arizona Diamondbacks Drew Ellis 3B Louisville 45 Philadelphia Phillies Spencer Howard RHP Cal Poly 46 Milwaukee Brewers Caden Lemons RHP Vestavia Hills HS 47 Los Angeles Angels Griffin Canning RHP UCLA 48 Colorado Rockies Ryan Vilade 3B Stillwater HS 49 Chicago White Sox Gavin Sheets 1B Wake Forest 50 Pittsburgh Pirates Cal Mitchell OF Rancho Bernardo HS 51 Miami Marlins Joseph Dunand 3B NC State 52 Kansas City Royals MJ Melendez C Westminster Christian School 53 Houston Astros Joe Perez 3B Archbishop McCarthy HS 54 New York Yankees Matt Sauer RHP Ernest Righetti HS 55 Seattle Mariners Sam Carlson RHP Burnsville HS 56 Houston Astros Corbin Martin RHP Texas A&M 57 Detroit Tigers Reynaldo Rivera OF Chipola College 58 San Francisco Giants Jacob Gonzalez 3B Chaparral HS 59 New York Mets Mark Vientos 3B American Heritage School 60 Baltimore Orioles Adam Hall SS AB Lucas SS 61 Toronto Blue Jays Hagen Danner C Huntington Beach HS 62 Los Angeles Dodgers Morgan Cooper RHP Texas 63 Boston Red Sox Coleman Brannen OF Westfield School 64 Cleveland Indians Quentin Holmes OF Monsignor McClancy Memorial HS 65 Washington Nationals Wil Crowe RHP South Carolina 66 Texas Rangers Hans Crouse RHP Dana Hills HS 67 Chicago Cubs Cory Abbott RHP Loyola Marymount

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick Team Player Position School 68 Arizona Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho C Wisconsin-Milwaukee 69 San Diego Padres Blake Hunt C Mater Dei HS 70 Colorado Rockies Tommy Doyle RHP Virginia 71 Cleveland Indians Tyler Freeman SS Etiwanda HS 72 Pittsburgh Pirates Conner Uselton OF Southmoore HS 73 Kansas City Royals Evan Steele LHP Chipola College 74 Baltimore Orioles Zac Lowther LHP Xavier 75 Houston Astros JJ Matijevic 2B Arizona