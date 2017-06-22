2017 NBA Draft Results

As fun as the prologue has been, full of exciting trades and possible power shifts across the league, the big day has finally arrived. The 2017 NBA Draft lead up has been full of hype and possible franchise shifting promise. The workouts concluded, teams now roll the dice on what they hope to be monumental shifts in the history of their organizations.

*Page does not update and may require a refresh for live results.

Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Philadelphia 76ers/ Boston Markelle Fultz G Washington 2 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball G UCLA 3 Boston Celtics/ Philadelphia Jayson Tatum F Duke 4 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson F Kansas 5 Sacramento Kings De’Aaron Fox G Kentucky 6 Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac F Florida State 7 Chicago Bulls/ Minnesota Lauri Markannen F Arizona 8 New York Knicks Frank Ntilikina G SIG Stragbourg (FRA) 9 Dallas Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr. G NC State 10 Portland Trail Blazers/ Sacramento Zach Collins F Gonzaga 11 Charlotte Hornets Malik Monk G Kentucky 12 Detroit Pistons Luke Kennard G Duke 13 Utah Jazz/ Denver Donovan Mitchell G Louisville 14 Miami Heat Bam Adebayo F Kentucky 15 Portland Trail Blazers 16 Chicago Bulls 17 Milwaukee Bucks 18 Indiana Pacers 19 Atlanta Hawks 20 Portland Trail Blazers 21 Oklahoma City Thunder 22 Brooklyn Nets 23 Toronto Raptors 24 Denver Nuggets/ Utah 25 Orlando Magic 26 Portland Trail Blazers 27 Brooklyn Nets 28 Los Angeles Lakers 29 San Antonio Spurs 30 Utah Jazz

Trades:

Chicago Bulls acquire 7th pick, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

Portland Trail Blazers acquire 10th pick from Sacramento Kings in exchange for picks 15 and 20.

Utah Jazz acquire 13th pick Donovan Mitchell from Denver Nuggets in exchange for Trey Lyles and 24th pick.

Round 2

Pick Team Player Position School 31 Charlotte Hornets/ Atlanta 32 Phoenix Suns 33 Orlando Magic 34 Sacramento Kings 35 Orlando Magic 36 Philadelphia 76ers 37 Boston Celtics 38 Chicago Bulls 39 Philadelphia 76ers 40 New Orleans Pelicans 41 Atlanta Hawks/ Charlotte 42 Utah Jazz 43 Houston Rockets 44 New York Knicks 45 Houston Rockets 46 Philadelphia 76ers 47 Indiana Pacers 48 Milwaukee Bucks 49 Denver Nuggets 50 Philadelphia 76ers 51 Denver Nuggets 52 Washington Wizards 53 Boston Celtics 54 Phoenix Suns 55 Utah Jazz 56 Boston Celtics 57 Brooklyn Nets 58 New York Knicks 59 San Antonio Spurs 60 Atlanta Hawks

