2017 NBA Draft Results
-
- Updated: June 22, 2017
As fun as the prologue has been, full of exciting trades and possible power shifts across the league, the big day has finally arrived. The 2017 NBA Draft lead up has been full of hype and possible franchise shifting promise. The workouts concluded, teams now roll the dice on what they hope to be monumental shifts in the history of their organizations.
*Page does not update and may require a refresh for live results.
Round 1
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Philadelphia 76ers/
|Markelle Fultz
|G
|Washington
|2
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Lonzo Ball
|G
|UCLA
|3
| Boston Celtics/
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|Duke
|4
|Phoenix Suns
|Josh Jackson
|F
|Kansas
|5
|Sacramento Kings
|De’Aaron Fox
|G
|Kentucky
|6
|Orlando Magic
|Jonathan Isaac
|F
|Florida State
|7
|Chicago Bulls/
|Lauri Markannen
|F
|Arizona
|8
|New York Knicks
|Frank Ntilikina
|G
|SIG Stragbourg (FRA)
|9
|Dallas Mavericks
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|G
|NC State
|10
|Portland Trail Blazers/
|Zach Collins
|F
|Gonzaga
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|Malik Monk
|G
|Kentucky
|12
|Detroit Pistons
|Luke Kennard
|G
|Duke
|13
|Utah Jazz/
|Donovan Mitchell
|G
|Louisville
|14
|Miami Heat
|Bam Adebayo
|F
|Kentucky
|15
|Portland Trail Blazers
|16
|Chicago Bulls
|17
|Milwaukee Bucks
|18
|Indiana Pacers
|19
|Atlanta Hawks
|20
|Portland Trail Blazers
|21
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|22
|Brooklyn Nets
|23
|Toronto Raptors
|24
|Denver Nuggets/
|25
|Orlando Magic
|26
|Portland Trail Blazers
|27
|Brooklyn Nets
|28
|Los Angeles Lakers
|29
|San Antonio Spurs
|30
|Utah Jazz
Trades:
Chicago Bulls acquire 7th pick, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn in exchange for Jimmy Butler.
Portland Trail Blazers acquire 10th pick from Sacramento Kings in exchange for picks 15 and 20.
Utah Jazz acquire 13th pick Donovan Mitchell from Denver Nuggets in exchange for Trey Lyles and 24th pick.
Round 2
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|31
|Charlotte Hornets/
|32
|Phoenix Suns
|33
|Orlando Magic
|34
|Sacramento Kings
|35
|Orlando Magic
|36
|Philadelphia 76ers
|37
|Boston Celtics
|38
|Chicago Bulls
|39
|Philadelphia 76ers
|40
|New Orleans Pelicans
|41
|Atlanta Hawks/
|42
|Utah Jazz
|43
|Houston Rockets
|44
|New York Knicks
|45
|Houston Rockets
|46
|Philadelphia 76ers
|47
|Indiana Pacers
|48
|Milwaukee Bucks
|49
|Denver Nuggets
|50
|Philadelphia 76ers
|51
|Denver Nuggets
|52
|Washington Wizards
|53
|Boston Celtics
|54
|Phoenix Suns
|55
|Utah Jazz
|56
|Boston Celtics
|57
|Brooklyn Nets
|58
|New York Knicks
|59
|San Antonio Spurs
|60
|Atlanta Hawks
