2017 NBA Draft Results

As fun as the prologue has been, full of exciting trades and possible power shifts across the league, the big day has finally arrived. The 2017 NBA Draft lead up has been full of hype and possible franchise shifting promise. The workouts concluded, teams now roll the dice on what they hope to be monumental shifts in the history of their organizations.

 

Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Philadelphia 76ers/Boston Markelle Fultz G Washington
2 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball G UCLA
3  Boston Celtics/Philadelphia Jayson Tatum F Duke
4 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson F Kansas
5 Sacramento Kings De’Aaron Fox G Kentucky
6 Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac F Florida State
7 Chicago Bulls/Minnesota Lauri Markannen F Arizona
8 New York Knicks Frank Ntilikina G SIG Stragbourg (FRA)
9 Dallas Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr. G NC State
10 Portland Trail Blazers/Sacramento Zach Collins F Gonzaga
11 Charlotte Hornets Malik Monk G Kentucky
12 Detroit Pistons Luke Kennard G Duke
13 Utah Jazz/Denver Donovan Mitchell G Louisville
14 Miami Heat Bam Adebayo F Kentucky
Trades:

Chicago Bulls acquire 7th pick, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

Portland Trail Blazers acquire 10th pick from Sacramento Kings in exchange for picks 15 and 20.

Utah Jazz acquire 13th pick Donovan Mitchell from Denver Nuggets in exchange for Trey Lyles and 24th pick.

Round 2

Pick Team Player Position School
