2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Unveiled

The wild and competitive college basketball season embarks on its final stanza. Selection Sunday at hand, the Selection Committee has unveiled the 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Starting Tuesday, 68 teams will begin their ultimate quest of bringing home the championship. For all but a play-in school, the mission requires six of the hardest-fought wins they’ll ever face; a series of high stakes, emotionally and physically draining games.

East

1 Villanova /16 [Mt. St Mary’s/New Orleans]

8 Wisconsin /9 Virginia Tech

5 Virginia /12 UNC Wilmington

4 Florida /13 East Tennessee

6 SMU /11 [Providence/USC]

3 Baylor /14 New Mexico State

7 South Carolina /10 Marquette

2 Duke /15 Troy

Midwest

1 Kansas/16 [NC Central/UC Davis]

8 Miami (FL) /9 Michigan St

5 Iowa St /12 Nevada

4 Purdue /13 Vermont

6 Creighton /11 Rhode Island

3 Oregon /14 Iona

7 Michigan /10 Oklahoma St

2 Louisville /15 Jacksonville St

South

1 North Carolina /16 Texas Southern

8 Arkansas /9 Seton Hall

5 Minnesota /12 Middle Tennessee

4 Butler /13 Winthrop

6 Cincinnati /11 [Kansas St/Wake Forest]

3 UCLA /14 Kent St

7 Dayton /10 Wichita St

2 Kentucky /15 Northern Kentucky

West

1 Gonzaga /16 South Dakota St

8 Northwestern /9 Vanderbilt

5 Notre Dame /12 Princeton

4 West Virginia /13 Bucknell

6 Maryland /11 Xavier

3 Florida St /14 FGCU

7 Saint Mary’s /10 VCU

2 Arizona /15 North Dakota

*East and West brackets will meet in Final Four while Midwest and South brackets connect.

Will we see the first 16 upset a top dog? Who will be this year’s Cinderella squad that swoons an entire country in their favor? Which top seed takes a tumble first? Be ready to hear about busted brackets.

There’s not a much better time of year than what we have at hand. March Madness.