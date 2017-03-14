2017 NCAA Tournament: First Four

March Madness is upon us, and with it comes three weeks of high-stakes basketball. While all the love and attention heavily focuses on the opening weekend, and initial two rounds –and for good reason, we’re talking 24 hours of basketball within 48 hours Thursday through Friday alone– and final weekend, the red-headed step child First Four round has long not gotten the love it deserves.

Most will write the expansion to 68 teams in 2011 off as a big money grab by the tournament committee, adding another venue, two more games to be played, and a whole event to bill. And while that’s not wrong, that’s not to say the action we’ve seen as a result has always been a letdown.

They’ve tried to dub it the first round of the tournament, despite not proclaiming any participant an actual team in the tournament field until they crack the 64. A nice pat on the back for the unfortunate conference winners that find themselves an automatic bid to never actually see the true tournament experience. And while its nuances haven’t quite been figured out by the NCAA, anything that adds a few more “fight for your life” games in March is something I’m all for.

The First Four has also played a pivotal part to some of the notable Cinderella runs since its inclusion. While half of these games lead into eventual blowouts at the hands of the tourney’s top seeds, the at-large play-ins have birthed us some phenomenal tournament moments.

Before you quickly elect to pass on Tuesday and Wednesday’s games, just remember (even if simply for your bracket) that a First Four team has gone to at least the Round of 32 in every single year since 2011. In its debut year, VCU ran to a Final Four appearance before losing to Butler. Another two (La Salle 2013, Tennessee 2014) have gone to the Sweet 16. Sure, only one team in each field has ever survived the first round (Round of 64) in each year, they’ve been crucial components to brackets nonetheless.

So, will we see the streak continue? Are there two sleepers lurking in Dayton as we speak? An obligatory will a 16 ever beat a 1 dammit?

We now have some great college basketball writers here at The Runner Sports, so any game matchup that has a further in-depth preview will be linked to, and I highly suggest to take a cruise to check them out.

#16 New Orleans Privateers vs #16 Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

New Orleans has the chance to steal plenty of hearts in this tournament. Despite being nearly 12 years removed from Hurricane Katrina, this squad still bears many of the scars left by the superstorm. The Privateers have posted just one winnings season in the wake of Katrina, and nearly faced a move to DIII in 2009 when the school faced a budget crisis, leaving their sports programs unable to even offer scholarships. Head coach Mark Slessinger has had the program on an upward trajectory since overtaking in 2012, plus he is known to dress up in a crustacean costume for the annual Crawfish Mambo. The Southland Conference winners find themselves dancing for the first time in 21 years, and are no doubt front-runners for heart stealers this March. Meanwhile, these athletes will certainly be playing with their own on their sleeves.

Mount St. Mary’s enters the 2017 NCAA Tournament winners out of Northeast Conference, and are no strangers to what it takes to play in this field. They were last here in 2014 where they lost in the First Four to Albany. This season, however, they found themselves facing off with six other tournament-bound squads. Sure, they went 0-6 in those bouts, losing by 19.3 points per contest, but they will at least not find themselves overwhelmed by the big day.

It was a rough start to the year for St. Mary’s, who went 1-11 out of the gate, but pieced things together behind the trio of Elijah Long, Junior Robinson, and Miles Wilson. All underclassmen, Mount St. Mary’s has a positive outlook for the next few years behind these three.

While it’d make for some teary-eyed TV should New Orleans find a way into the field, they already have an uphill battle ahead. Led by senior Erik Thomas, the Privateers has a lineage of hoops at the helm. But they’ll need much more than the 19.5 PPGS he’s given them en route to this point.

Winner will face defending title winners #1 Villanova out of the East region.

Prediction: Mount St. Mary’s

These two schools have fought off some adversity this season to wind up here. Kansas State an 8-4 spin into the final days of their season, and Wake Forest a red-hot ACC in general, plus a number of exciting comeback finishes against Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Virginia Tech to wrap their season.

Pace will be a big factor in this matchup. Wake Forest will look to tire down a defense that has made the Wildcats what they are. Kick up that tempo and K-State’s 213th ranked offense (71.2 PPG) might not have the answer regardless of how many stops their defense puts forth. The Deacs run the 9th fastest offense in the field via KenPom’s adjusted tempo, averaging 70.1 possessions per 40 minutes. That plays heavily into the 16th best 82.7 PPG they manage.

Kansas State might be able to spread the ball with four players averaging double-digit scoring, but they lack a crunch time go-to outlet. Wesley Iwundu, Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes, and DJ Johnson all crack that mark, but the most any one of them have put out was Johnson’s 26-point night against Maryland, a game they lost 69-68. Just once did that four-headed monster also combine to have two or more put in 20-point nights (Oklahoma State on 1/18).

This should be a decently close affair. Kansas State has the defense to keep themselves very much in this, but they’ll either need a solid combination of their foursome or have at least somebody find a way to emerge when it comes to crunch time.

Winner will meet #6 Cincinnati out of the South region.

Prediction: Wake Forest

#16 UC Davis Aggies vs #16 North Carolina Central Eagles

If you like defensive basketball this will be the Wednesday matchup for you. If you like efficient, free-flowing offenses with a Curry-esque shooter, avert your eyes and run for the hills. This will be some grind it out ugly basketball.

This is cherry popping territory for the Aggies, who enter their first NCAA Tournament ever. The former DII school made the jump to DI in 2007 but had never gone further than finding themselves in the NIT in 2015. Jim Les has had two 20-plus winners in the past three years, and the Aggies will hope to crack the official bracket. While the jump is nice, worry exists as to this team’s viability here. Sure they won the Big West title game over UC Irvine, but had lost to that same team a week earlier 79-49.

Neither team has faced anything much in terms of competition, which makes lining their statistics up quite the challenge.

There’s got be something alluring about the Eagles, however, who have eight DI transfers construct the roster, including leading scorer Patrick Cole (19.5 PPG). Need a little magical inspiration? Six-foot senior guard Dajuan Graf transferred in from Florida Gulf Coast last season, but was a part (albeit very minimally playing 24 total minutes) of the historic 2013 run Dunk City had. Maybe he’s brought a little bit of that magic with him, though. They’ll need everything he’s got.

Winner will meet #1 Kansas out of the Midwest bracket.

Prediction: North Carolina Central

An exciting rematch from a first-round matchup that ended in a Providence victory on a Rodney Bullock buzzer beater wraps the First Four action in Dayton. It’s insanely rare to see a rematch of any sort in consecutive tournaments, and while the roster turnovers for both sides were decent, there’s still plenty of leftover faces

Both limp into the tournament in different ways. USC’s early resume stacked with 14 straight wins to start the season and a January victory over UCLA helped them overcome an ugly 2-4 skid to close the year; a stretch that included three losses to ranked opponents. Providence, meanwhile, enters riding a six-game regular season win streak and the only limping from them was a heat check in the Big East tourney. They had wins over ranked Butler and Creighton in the final month of the season, and while Creighton has already amended that loss via a 70-58 win in the Big East tournament, it’s safe to say Providence has looked much better after a lackluster middle of the season.

USC, while not always successful, has seen some of the best individual talent in college basketball this season. Providence squeaks into the tournament much in thanks to their late-season run, and from a Big East that was less than impressive at many moments.

If you want to spell doom for the Friars, just send them to the free throw line where they’re shooting just 69.1% this season. That’s what bit USC in the butt when Julian Jacobs missed a free throw with 11 seconds left to set up the Bullock game-winner last year.

I’m usually all about momentum in March, and while the Friars’ closeout was impressive, getting put right back on their butts in the Big East tournament was as equally eye-opening.

Winner of this game will meet #6 SMU out of the East region, a team the Trojans happen to already boast a win over this season.

Prediction: USC

Will any winner from Tuesday and Wednesday look to make a small run? History is on their side.

