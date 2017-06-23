2017 NHL Draft Results

With the exciting week that included the 2017 NHL Awards and the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft behind us, it’s time for teams to roll the dice on what they hope to be the future of their franchises. With the Pittsburgh Penguins crowned back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, it’s time to officially kick off next year, renew hope, and instill faith that maybe next year it could be you.

The 2017 NHL Draft will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and can be caught live on NBCSN, with the broadcast beginning at 7 pm ET.

Round 1

Pick Team Player Position Amateur Team 1 New Jersey Devils 2 Philadelphia Flyers 3 Dallas Stars 4 Colorado Avalanche 5 Vancouver Canucks 6 Vegas Golden Knights 7 New York Rangers/ Coyotes 8 Buffalo Sabres 9 Detroit Red Wings 10 Florida Panthers 11 Los Angeles Kings 12 Carolina Hurricanes 13 Vegas Golden Knights/ Jets 14 Tampa Bay Lightning 15 Vegas Golden Knights/ Islanders 16 Calgary Flames 17 Toronto Maple Leafs 18 Boston Bruins 19 San Jose Sharks 20 St. Louis Blues 21 New York Rangers 22 Edmonton Oilers 23 Arizona Coyotes/ Wild 24 Winnipeg Jets/ Blue Jackets 25 Montreal Canadiens 26 Chicago Blackhawks 27 St. Louis Blues/ Capitals 28 Ottawa Senators 29 Nashville Predators 30 Pittsburgh Penguins