- Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Jimmy Butler Via Trade
- 2017 NHL Draft Results
- Grading The Charlotte Hornets’ Draft
- Tyler Clippard’s Struggles Prove How Important He Is To The Yankees’ Bullpen
- Chiefs Extend Andy Reid, Part Ways With GM John Dorsey
- 2017 NBA Draft Results
- Minnesota Timberwolves Draft Day Scenarios
- Colin Moran (AAA), J.D. Davis (AA), Randy Cesar (A+): Astros’ 3B Bonanza
- Vegas Golden Knights Expansion Draft Roster Selection
- USA Rugby Captain Todd Clever To Hang Up The Boots After Rugby World Cup Qualifiers
2017 NHL Draft Results
-
- Updated: June 23, 2017
With the exciting week that included the 2017 NHL Awards and the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft behind us, it’s time for teams to roll the dice on what they hope to be the future of their franchises. With the Pittsburgh Penguins crowned back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, it’s time to officially kick off next year, renew hope, and instill faith that maybe next year it could be you.
The 2017 NHL Draft will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and can be caught live on NBCSN, with the broadcast beginning at 7 pm ET.
*Page does not refresh automatically, may need to manually refresh to see live results.
Round 1
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Amateur Team
|1
|New Jersey Devils
|2
|Philadelphia Flyers
|3
|Dallas Stars
|4
|Colorado Avalanche
|5
|Vancouver Canucks
|6
|Vegas Golden Knights
|7
|New York Rangers/
|8
|Buffalo Sabres
|9
|Detroit Red Wings
|10
|Florida Panthers
|11
|Los Angeles Kings
|12
|Carolina Hurricanes
|13
|Vegas Golden Knights/
|14
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|15
|Vegas Golden Knights/
|16
|Calgary Flames
|17
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|18
|Boston Bruins
|19
|San Jose Sharks
|20
|St. Louis Blues
|21
|New York Rangers
|22
|Edmonton Oilers
|23
|Arizona Coyotes/
|24
|Winnipeg Jets/
|25
|Montreal Canadiens
|26
|Chicago Blackhawks
|27
|St. Louis Blues/
|28
|Ottawa Senators
|29
|Nashville Predators
|30
|Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Lair
Follow me on twitter @AlexTheLair
Latest posts by Alex Lair (see all)
- 2017 NHL Draft Results - June 23, 2017
- Sixers Trade Nerlens Noel Hours Before NBA Trade Deadline - February 23, 2017
- When Will The Phillies Contend Again? - February 22, 2017