2017 Penn State Quarterback Breakdown
- Updated: April 3, 2017
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, Trace McSorley was an unknown factor for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Although he was rated as a top 10 Big Ten quarterback in the preseason, McSorley had an opportunity to become one of the best signal callers in the conference. Let’s just say he took advantage of every situation. As a result, McSorley is the clear leader for a team in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.
Entering the 2017 season, McSorley is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Although he has to contend with fellow mate Saquon Barkley, McSorley may gain the advantage due to his position. Furthermore, the Nittany Lions should have the best offense in the Big Ten next season.
McSorley only completed 58 percent of his passes last season. However, he led the Big Ten with 9.3 passing yards per attempt. He also led the conference with 29 touchdown passes, while only throwing eight interceptions. In fact, McSorley led the Big Ten with 36 total touchdowns. He scored seven rushing touchdowns last season and could be even better in 2017. Why? McSorely only averaged 2.5 yards per carry in 2016. Keep in mind, sacks count against rushing yards.
The rest of the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks are young and inexperienced. Last season, Tommy Stevens saw limited action for the offense. As a redshirt freshman, Stevens is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. He’s listed at 6’4, 215 pounds. Stevens completed 2-of-3 passes for 36 yards. He also gained 198 yards on 21 rushing attempts, scoring two touchdowns.
Jake Zembiec was the only other 3-star quarterback on last season’s roster. The former New York State Player of the Year came into the program as the No. 19 pro-style quarterback. Zembiec will have to play well to earn the backup quarterback role for the Nittany Lions.
Sean Clifford is the only recruit in the 2017 class. The 4-star from Cincinnati, OH is the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class. Clifford has a shot to earn the No. 2 quarterback role. However, he is likely to redshirt in the fall.
Overall, the Nittany Lions will have plenty of quarterback depth next season. Still, they hope McSorley can have a flawless season in their quest for consecutive Big Ten titles.
