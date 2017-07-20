2017 Super Rugby Quarterfinals Preview

The stage is set and the Super Rugby playoffs are hours away from starting. After an anti-climactic end to the regular season, playoff rugby promises more. Although the first round features some heavy mismatches, it will set the stage for a great semifinal.

The Chiefs will have to travel further than any other team

The Chiefs have the furthest to travel of any team in the opening round of the playoffs. New Zealand’s Chiefs will be traveling to South Africa to take on the Stormers in Cape Town, traversing some 9400 miles (15127 km). The Chiefs have a better record than their opponents at 12-1-2; only three teams have better records. The major issue for the New Zealand side is the travel involved for the match. The same distance had a negative effect on them earlier this year when they lost to the Stormers in South Africa in Round 7.

The Stormers will bring a powerful front pack that has performed well for them throughout the season. The team is full of Springbok standouts like Eben Etzbeth and Siya Kolisi. Look for the Stormers forwards to cause a lot of damage and put up a strong defensive performance. They also feature a very dynamic backfield led by winger Cheslin Kolbe who has scored 4 tries over the last two matches.

The Chiefs’ back row is where their power is. Damian McKenzie has been a force in the rugby world over the past few seasons, and will make his presence felt from the tee this weekend. Aaron Cruden has also proven himself well this season, including working his way up to being the backup fly half to Beauden Barrett for the All Blacks.

Hurricanes have the easiest away match against the weakened Australian Brumbies

Australian rugby has been in sharp decline over the past few seasons in all levels of the game. The Australian sides have gone from winning the competition three years ago to the Brumbies losing at home in the opening round and sending just one team to this year’s playoffs. The Brumbies this year, like the rest of all the Australian sides, lost all their matches to New Zealand opponents. The outlook for the Brumbies is not good as they have to take on last year’s champions.

The Hurricanes have had a very strong season behind the power of Beauden Barrett. The backline for the Hurricanes is absolutely phenomenal with players like Jordie Barrett, Ngani Laumape, and Julian Savea. This backline was featured very heavily in the All Black squad that took on the British and Irish Lions this summer. TJ Perenara is one of the best scrum halves in the world not starting for their national team. It will be very difficult for the Brumbies to even make the match exciting, much less to win.

Lions will face the Sharks in a rematch from last week

The Lions finished the regular season at the top of the table after defeating the Sharks last week. With that win, the Lions will be able to play at home all throughout their journey in the playoffs. The Lions will try to break the Sharks’ defense with a very wide game utilizing their very fast wings Courtnall Skosan and Ruan Combrink. The Lions will be playing touch line to touch line until they find a break in the defense. At the breakdown, the 9/10 pairing of Ross Cronje and Elton Jantjies is arguably the best in South Africa and will make spreading the ball a priority this weekend.

The Sharks will be looking for blood in the water this week after their loss last week. This weekend the majority of the offensive production will be carried out by the wings Kobus van Wyk and Sibusiso Nkosi. Although the Sharks were held to only 10 points last week with only one try, expect more from this very strong and fast backline.

Crusaders will be looking for redemption after failing to finish undefeated

The Crusaders have had all the pieces in place for a championship run this season. The Crusaders’ scrum is extremely powerful and even gave the British and Irish Lions a fit in their match. Their back row is stacked with talent from 11-15. Israel Dagg will be playing at wing again as David Havili takes over at full back. Richie Mo’unga is a great fly half who has been in good form since his return from injury earlier in the season.

The Highlanders have had a rough season being at the bottom of the New Zealand teams to qualify for the playoffs. As with any New Zealand team, they are always dangerous. The Highlanders are one of only two New Zealand teams to score a win over the British and Irish Lions. Malakai Fekitoa and Waisake Naholo are dangerous on the pitch and are players that the Crusaders will have to keep an eye on. Whichever team wins this battle will have a distance to travel week two. All likelihood is the Lions will win in SA and the next match will be there. Although the Lions have not played a New Zealand team and still will not this weekend, the odds are in their favor to win this season. It will be exciting to see how the play unfolds.