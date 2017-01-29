5 Brief Questions With White Sox Great Harold Baines At Sox Fest

The Chicago White Sox’s annual Sox Fest at the Hilton Chicago brings together not only players from the upcoming season, but Sox greats as well. With this being the fest’s 25th Anniversary that is even more true, as greats like Carlton Fisk, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Ron Kittle, and Harold Baines were among those in attendance in the first two days.

During that time I got a chance to meet and ask Harold a few brief questions for the first time for The Runner Sports. We talked about everything from his thoughts on Tim Raines finally being inducted into the Hall to his former teammate Ozzie Guillen

Nello Rubio: You have been around the team for many years, both playing and more recently coaching with the team up until a couple of years ago. What was the transition like from playing to coaching?

Harold Baines: *Jokingly* The pay scale? No, I mean when you become a coach, it’s like you’re giving back to what coaches taught you when you were playing. So it’s like me, I’m giving back what my coaches gave me to the younger guys.

Nello Rubio: Is there any current players you still talk with and still help out with things whenever needed?

Harold Baines: Not really. You know if they have a question yes, but they have current hitting guys. So they do all the work with them. But if a coach asks a question, I’m always willing to help. But now I’m more on the charity side for the team.

NR: Tim Raines finally got inducted into the Hall of Fame. What do you think?

HB: Very well deserved and should’ve been done a long time ago. But I’m glad he finally made it in. He was the second-best leadoff hitter ever in baseball, after Rickey Henderson.

NR: Being around the team again, is there any current or former players you like seeing whenever you’re around SoxFest?

HB: Usually Ron Kittle and Bo, I don’t see much. I haven’t seen Willie Harris in awhile. So it’s always nice to see guys that you have played with and are friends with.

NR: Do you see any of players at all besides Sox Fest?

HB: Not really except for reunions and such. Though I do see Ozzie [Guillen] a lot.

NR: That’s cool, how’s Ozzie doing?

HB: He’s good. He was in Winter Ball all this year, though. So I probably wouldn’t see him again until the summer. But he’s probably one of my closest friends.

Nello Rubio: I actually went to school at Columbia where Ozzie’s son, Ozzie Jr. went. It must be crazy for you to see him and Ozney all grow up the way they have, right?

Harold Baines: Yeah, it’s. *with a chuckle* Yeah, but I’m glad I’m above ground to see it. All three of his kids are great, though.