5 Deep Sleepers In The A’s Farm System

The Oakland A’s farm system has improved tremendously over the last two calendar years, through deadline trades and drafting well. Franklin Barreto and Matt Chapman highlight the crop for hitters, while Grant Holmes, Jharel Cotton, and Frankie Montas are three headliner arms. Right behind them are some solid role players such as Jaycob Brugman or Max Schrock, and of course, teenage phenom Lazaro Armenteros. But the real excitement of the A’s farm systems does not always lie within the big time prospects. This is a team that has plucked names like Ryan Dull and Dan Straily from the depths of the baseball world. Who will be the next sleeper to rise up from the ashes?

None of the prospects here were picked in the top 10 rounds, nor have they received signing bonuses over 500K. They may be unheralded, but they could all make a big impact some day.

OF Luis Barrera

Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2012 at age 16, Barrera is entering his 5th season in the A’s organization. Despite his long tenure, he has yet to truly make a name for himself. He languished on the complex teams until 2016, when he split 60 games between short-season Vermont and Low-A Beloit. But if his combined .310/.361/.428 slash line is an indicator of things to come, he could be a player to watch. Barrera’s carrying tool is his bat, with a sweet stroke that will spray line drives. His below average speed and arm confines him to left field, and it certainly has hurt his prospect stock. His hitting prowess, however, is undeniable, and if he starts tapping into that sneaky power of his in hitter-friendly Stockton, watch out for a quick rise.

3B Jose Brizuela

Much like Barrera, Brizuela’s value is tied to his bat. The lefty swinger was taken in the 16th round out of Florida State in 2014, and has been hitting well ever since. While Barrera is known for his contact ability, Brizuela is a masher, generating above-average power with that pretty swing. He strikes out quite a bit, with a K-rate over 27% in High-A last year, but also walked over 10% of the time. His combination of power, patience, and whiffs could signal another Three True Outcomes player on the way, but those guys have a tendency to stick in the majors. Throw in the fact that Brizuela is a decent defender and, while it hasn’t translated to stolen bases, decent straight line speed, he could be a solid, if not late-blooming, contributor some day.

OF Cole Gruber

First things first: Gruber will not hit. Relatively punchless with a choppy, handsy swing, Gruber slashed a punchless .214/.346/.294 in the AZL as a college grad playing against teenagers. So why is he on this list? Because Gruber can flat out fly. He swiped 43 bags as a college senior, then 28 more in his first taste of pro ball. He was also the only person in any level of affiliated ball, minors or majors, to post a perfect 10.0 speed score. Speed score, or Spd, takes into account SB%, attempt frequency, triple %, and run percentage. In context, Billy Hamilton posted just an 8.3 this past season, and never touched 10.0 in the minors. Gruber’s wheels are something special, and how the A’s plan on deploying him will be intriguing for sure.

RHP Jake Sanchez

When the A’s acquired Sanchez from the White Sox back in 2014, they envisioned him as a depth arm who would eat innings in the minors. In fact, that’s what the White Sox had in mind when they plucked him out of indy ball. Little did they know, two short years later, that Sanchez would be a fireballer on the brink of the show. Not overpowering as a starter, Sanchez moved to the bullpen in 2016 and thrived. His fastball now reaches 100 mph, and his slider is a true wipeout weapon. He recently spent the winter as the most dominant pitcher in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, with a 0.28 ERA over 30 games to go with 21 saves. Sanchez, who also pitched for Team Mexico in the WBC, should start the season in AAA Nashville. The A’s bullpen lacks a true flamethrower. Can Sanchez be the man?

RHP James Naile

Here’s a guy that fits perfectly within the A.J. Griffin-Dan Straily type mold. Drafted in the 20th round in 2015, Naile climbed four levels of minor league ball in 2016. He has a heavy two seam-sinker and a fastball that reaches 93, a plus slider, an average change, and above-average command. His breakout season started in Low-A Beloit and ended with a cup of coffee in AAA Nashville. As a 6’4” righty with stuff, command, a repeatable delivery, and the numbers to back it up, it is puzzling why he gets no attention. Even with his fast rise, he remains quite under the radar. He will likely repeat at AA Midland, but he’s as sure a bet as any to continue moving up and succeed.