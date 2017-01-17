5 Reasons Maryland Could Win The Big Ten This Year

Maryland may be one of the biggest dark horses in the nation this year. At 16-2, the Terrapins have quietly danced around just outside the Top 25, but they haven’t been getting loads of recognition. This team took down Georgetown, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Richmond in non-conference play. The Terps are 4-1 in conference play and have road wins over Illinois and Michigan and a home win over Indiana. Maryland ranks 22nd in ESPN’s RPI and have 7 wins over the top 100. The Terrapins are 48th in KenPom’s rankings, and they also have 7 wins over the top 100 in that category.

Needless to say, this team’s been on a roll. The Big Ten does not have a definitive frontrunner. The Badgers look like the best team, but Wisconsin is not going to dominate the league without at least some competition. That competition could very well come from a team like Maryland. Here are 5 reasons why the Maryland Terrapins could win the Big Ten this season.

1. Maryland is proving it can win on the road

The ability to win away from home is a huge piece to contending for a conference title. Obviously, only winning home games is not enough to win the Big Ten. Maryland has been unfazed on the road this year, going 3-0 in true road games, and that’s going to be big in the coming weeks. The Terrapins play three of their next four games away from home, and with teams like Ohio State and Iowa struggling early on, these look like good chances for the Terrapins. Maryland has seven more road games this season, and if this team can take care of business at home and maybe even steal a couple on the road, it’s going to be up at the top of the standings come March.

2. The Terps have one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten

If you didn’t know already, Maryland’s guards are really good. The Terps obviously have one of the nation’s best in Melo Trimble, and he’s been nothing short of excellent this season. Though Melo hasn’t been shooting the ball from three quite like he did his freshman year, he’s great at attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line. According to KenPom, Trimble is drawing 5.8 fouls per 40 minutes played this season. When he gets to the stripe, he knocks down 83% of his attempts, which makes him a dangerous player to defend. His elusiveness and quick hands on defense make him a threat in transition, and his defense has shown signs of improvement.

Anthony Cowan and Jaylen Brantley are also stepping up and playing at a high level. Cowan had a career-high 19 points and 7 rebounds the other night against Illinois. He’s only been getting better as the season progresses, and given that he’s only a freshman, it seems he could become a great player in a couple of seasons. Brantley has been a quieter threat this year, but he’s capable of making some big plays and adding quality minutes. He’s scored in double digits five times this season compared to just twice all of last year. Brantley is also one of the nation’s most efficient ball handlers. He rarely commits turnovers and plays with the poise of a senior.

3. Maryland’s home crowd could help it win some big games

It’s no secret that Maryland has one of the best student sections in the country, and no team looks forward to playing at the Xfinity Center. With the 16th largest arena in college basketball, Maryland will pack its stands this semester and give the Terrapins an added boost at home. And they might need it because they’ll be hosting some formidable competition in the coming weeks. The Terrapins will host Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Michigan State. Most notably, those games against Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue will be huge. If this team can win all three of those tests, it’s going to be in pretty good shape at the end of the season. Of course, things rarely go as we might expect (look at Maryland’s home loss to Nebraska), so the Terrapins also must take care of business against lesser opponents and avoid any head-scratching home upsets.

One interesting statistic (if you can even call it that) is that Maryland has the 309th best free throw shooting defense in the nation according to KenPom. Teams shoot 73.3% from the stripe against Maryland while the Division I average is 69.8%. Obviously, a lot of factors play into this, and for the most part, it can’t be controlled, but I’m going to call out Maryland fans regardless. Make it your goal to improve that statistic in the coming weeks. Pack your student section and make it as loud as possible when the opponent is on the line.

4. Freshman Kevin Huerter is showing flashes of excellence

Here’s one of the better freshmen in the nation that you may not have heard of: Kevin Huerter. At 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, he’s got the ability to affect multiple areas of the stat sheet, and as most Maryland fans know, he makes a lot of heads-up plays that don’t show up in the box score. Huerter plays with experience and is a very underrated passer. He can knock down the three with ease (shooting 46.4% in conference play), and he’s always crashing the boards for the Terrapins.

Kevin Huerter went for 26 points after knocking down 7 threes against Nebraska. Though the Terrapins lost that game, the freshman had a breakout showing and began to prove just how good he could be for this team. If Huerter goes off again, or even if he continues to have solid games, Maryland is going to continue to win. Look for him to quietly be the X-factor if Maryland goes on and finds a way to win the Big Ten title this year.

5. The Big Ten is wide open this year

There is no team in the Big Ten that has no obvious weaknesses. Any team could fall to any other team on any given night. There seem to be a few teams at the top right now (Wisconsin, Maryland, Purdue), and then there’s a big group of teams right in the middle. Any team could emerge and win the league this year. No frontrunner is safe. And even though Maryland is definitely a top-dog right now, I don’t think many are picking the Terrapins to win the league. But if this team continues to win at home and pick up some wins on the road, it could just shock the league and end up taking the regular season conference title.