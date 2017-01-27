5 Reasons Northwestern Will Make The NCAA Tournament

Northwestern is 6-2 in conference play and 17-4 overall, and if you’re a fan of the Wildcats, it’s a great time to be alive. This could very well be the year the team does it; Northwestern has a great shot of making its first ever NCAA Tournament in 2017. If the Wildcats pull through, think about what kind of a last few months it’s been for the city of Chicago (the Cubs ended a very long drought too). Here are five reasons Northwestern will go dancing.

1. Road games haven’t been an issue

Not at home in front of your own crowd? No problem for Chris Collins’ squad. The Wildcats are 4-2 in true road games having taken down Nebraska, Rutgers, Penn State, and Ohio State away from home. The two losses on the road? The Wildcats got beat on a last-second shot in Hinkle to a Butler team that’s now one of the best in the nation. The Wildcats also put up a reasonable fight against Sparty in East Lansing. Luckily for this team, it only has to go into opposing environments four more times in the regular season (Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana), and while only two of those seem winnable, anything can happen in the Big Ten.

2. It starts with defense

If you think about the Wildcats in years past, your first thought isn’t necessarily defense, but this year, it should be. Northwestern leads the Big Ten in defensive effective field goal percentage at 43.8%. They’re also the best in the conference at limiting teams from deep, as opponents are shooting just 27.1% from three. Weird stat for you: the Wildcats lead the Big Ten in defensive free throw percentage, so maybe their student section is stepping up its game this year. Who knows. What we do know is that Northwestern has only allowed two teams to reach 70 points since the start of conference play, and if you plan to break down this defense, good luck.

3. Northwestern has no bad losses

Something that’s always looked at by the selection committee when deciding who will make the NCAA Tournament is bad losses. If you’ve got too many of them, you might be excluded from the field. Northwestern’s had its fair share of bad losses in previous seasons, but this year, they lack a single one. Close losses to Notre Dame and Butler by no means hurt this team, in fact, I’d say they help the Wildcats because of how well they played against those two powerhouses. In addition, conference losses to Minnesota and Michigan State carry no baggage, yet, at least. Northwestern has a tough remaining schedule, so realistically, unless it drops a home game to Rutgers or Illinois, it’s probably going to finish the regular season without a bad loss.

4. Northwestern boasts a few very underrated wins

They may not have seemed that great at the time, but by the end of the season, wins over Dayton and Wake Forest could look really good. The Demon Deacons are finally making some strides in the ACC, and even though they’re likely not to finish in the top half of the conference, they could still make the NCAA Tournament because of how deep that league is. Dayton, by the way, has a great chance of winning the Atlantic 10 and should be an at-large team even without a conference tournament win. A neutral win over the Flyers is going to be a resume enhancement come Selection Sunday, which will once again be an enormous boost to Northwestern.

5. Great home chances remain for Northwestern

The Wildcats have a lot of good home games left where they can prove their worth to the selection committee. Pull a big win in Evanston, and this team is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats still have yet to host Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan, and Purdue. Most notably, games against Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, and Purdue all present great chances to climb up that list and get a good seeding in the Big Dance. If Northwestern could manage a win over Purdue or Maryland, it will have a Top 25 win on its resume and should be a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. If Northwestern only wins one or two of these games, it could be looking closer to the bubble come March. I wouldn’t doubt this team, though.