5 Things To Expect From The Yankees In 2017

The New York Yankees have found themselves in a bit of confusing status heading into 2017. While not being a bad team, the consistent mediocrity of the Yankees of late has fans wondering how the team will fare in 2017. The current influx of young prospects who will be seeing increasing levels of playing time make it hard to pinpoint where the Yankees will stand this season. After finishing 4th in the AL East last season, fans would like to see an improvement this season. With a couple of months until Spring Training, there are still plenty of moves that can shift the perspective of the 2017 season. That said, there are still some things that Yankee fans should be prepared for this year.

Unlike my article about the resolutions that the Yankees should have for this year, this article is going to break down what the MLB world can expect from the team. While these are not guarantees, the likelihood of these five things happening are high.

1. At Least 10 Pitchers Make Starts

Although there is still plenty of time in the offseason for the Yankees to address the rotation, the current Yankees roster offers little hope when looking at the bullpen. As it sits, the rotation will consist of Masahiro Tanaka, C.C. Sabathia, Michael Pineda, and a combination of Luis Severino, Luis Cessa, Bryan Mitchell, Adam Warren, and Chad Green. Before the season begins, there are 8 pitchers who could easily see time in the rotation at one point. This does not include any call-ups that could happen if the current roster members cannot fill the last two spots in the rotation.

However, the reason why people can expect at least 10 different players to have a start for the Yankees in 2017 is injuries. Out of the 8 pitchers listed as potential rotation members, 4 have spent time on the DL. Tanaka, Sabathia, and Pineda are all questionable with their durability due to injury. Even if the Yankees were to sign (or trade for) another starter, the number would still be 10. It is a harsh combination of having injury risks with the guaranteed pitchers and an open competition for the other two spots.

2. Dominant Bullpen

As much as the rotation is a giant question mark, the bullpen is set up to be one of the best in baseball. The only addition that might happen during the rest of free agency is adding another lefty. Even without that addition, the Yankees are set to have games locked down by the 7th inning. Tyler Clippard, Dellin Betances, and the newly re-signed closer Aroldis Chapman are going to be a force in the American League. While Clippard is not Andrew Miller, this bullpen can make a resemblance to No Runs DMC from last season.

In addition to the three back-end guys, names like Luis Severino and Adam Warren can help keep the Yankees in games if the starters struggle. It is hard to believe that both Severino and Warren will make the rotation, so assuming that at least one will be in the bullpen is a safe bet. Severino and Warren have shown greatness when coming out of the bullpen. This is especially true with Severino last season where he was a complete contrast to his abysmal performances as a starter.

3. Chase Headley/Brett Gardner Will Be Traded

It is no secret that the Yankees are attempting to shrink their payroll in order to prepare for the 2019 free agency class. This is why the retirement of Mark Teixeira, the release of Alex Rodriguez, and the trade of Brian McCann have been beneficial to the Yankees financially. Other than Chapman, the Yankees have been stingy over the past two seasons in the free agent market. With the new focus on cutting payroll, Chase Headley and Brett Gardner have been heavily rumored to be on the move. Both players have two years left on their current deals and a trade would help the Yankees get to their desired payroll number.

In the calendar year of 2017, expect either one (or both) of them to be traded to a different club. Depending on how the season goes, this could happen during the season or after. My bet would be after the season because I think the Yankees will stay in that competitive hunt for the Wild Card. However, there are young players who could fill those positions if a trade did occur. A trade to send one of these players away could even happen before Spring Training. This is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when.

4. Only 1 Position Player All-Star

The Yankees have not been well represented in the Mid-Summer Classic recently. Last year, only three Yankees were selected to the All-Star Game. Out of those three, Carlos Beltran was the only position player to make it. This season, fans can expect the same result as last year. There will be at least 3 Yankees in the All-Star Game, with two being Betances and Chapman. Depending on health, it would not be surprising to see Tanaka earn his second nomination to the All-Star Game as well.

For the position players, there is potential for numerous players to make the All-Star Game. Brett Gardner, Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury, Matt Holliday, and Starlin Castro have all been All-Stars before. However, I believe that we will see a first-time All-Star as the Yankees’ sole position player. Many would assume that it would be Gary Sanchez. This is a safe assumption because there are not a plethora of high-end catchers in the AL. However, my pick is Didi Gregorius. Gregorius turned in a solid 2016 campaign and should see his success continue increasing. Whether it’s Sanchez or Gregorius, fans should only expect one position player to make it into the All-Star Game.

5. Clint Frazier Will Arrive

Whether the Yankees are in the playoff hunt or not, Clint Frazier will be called up to the team during the 2017 season. This will be prior to September as well. Even though there will be at least four outfielders who can play every day on the MLB roster to begin the season (five if Matt Holliday is included), Frazier will still find his way into the lineup. There are two ways that this will happen: 1) Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks struggle or 2) injury.

Frazier played at the AAA level for both the Cleveland Indians and the Yankees last season. He finished the season in AAA Scranton where he struggled to hit. It is expected that he will turn those struggles around and see him be called up in July. Since he was the main return piece in the Andrew Miller deal, his success will determine whether that deal was a good one or not. While that will not be determined in 2017, the start of that process will be.

There should be excitement about the Yankees in 2017. It might not be in the form of a World Series mentality, but the excitement should be there. Young players will get a chance to prove themselves at the MLB level. Meanwhile, the Yankees can continue prepping for the big 2019 free agency class. 2017 will be an interesting year to be following the Yankees.