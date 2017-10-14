6 St. Cloud State Undefeated Through Three

St. Cloud State played host to the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday night. It was a thrilling yet sobering 6-3 win at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

UAF caught the Huskies on their heels from the inception of the game to about halfway through the first period —when St. Cloud scored six unanswered. Jimmy Schuldt and Nick Poehling each had two goals in the comeback effort.

The game serves as a reminder of the continued faith head coach Bob Motzko has in starting goaltender Jeff Smith. Smith had a shutout performance in the last game versus MSU-Mankato, and tonight was expected to be a parallel night.

That was not the case as he allowed three goals in the first five minutes of play. Smith made 22 total saves in order to keep the Nanooks capped at three marks.

Around the NCHC 10/13

Western Michigan 2-2 Clarkson

Western Michigan battled No. 15 Clarkson University to a tie at the Lawson Ice Arena. Western Michigan was bolstered by Dawson DiPietro’s first two collegiate goals, but overtime was not enough to crown a victor.

Minnesota-Duluth 2-5 Bemidji

The game was even at one going into the third period. Bemidji unraveled the game with three goals in under four minutes in the latter frame to ice the game. UMD took control of the shots on goal with a commanding 21-9 shot advantage through two periods.

Hardly anything goes the opponent’s way when 11 skaters register a point in the game. That is precisely what Bemidji did in order to stifle No. 9 Duluth.

North Dakota 2-1 St. Lawrence

The Fighting Hawks were very forgiving in the night having failed to convert in multiple power plays including a five-on-three. The game-winning goal that broke the stalemate ironically came on the power play with 3:49 left in the game.

St. Lawrence scored about five minutes into the second period on a power play —only to add to the theme of special teams for the night.

Colorado College 6-1 Alaska Anchorage

The Tigers took command of the first frame going ahead with three unanswered goals. Nick Halloran quarterbacked the game with three helpers and a goal to total four points in the night. Trey Bradley also registered three assists. This marks the team’s first six-goal-game since 2013.

Denver 2-2 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are without their stalwart goaltender of last year, Cal Peterson. The score did not reflect a lack of mass between the pipes, however, neither team could not break the deadlock despite Kohen Olischefski scoring the winner of the shootout. Denver freshman Henrik Borgström had two goals in the night for the Pioneers.