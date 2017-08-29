A Healthy Jacoby Ellsbury Can Help Lead Yankees Far

During the winter, I wrote an article that discussed Jacoby Ellsbury’s huge contract. In my opinion, it ranks as one of the worse moves Brian Cashman has made since 2009. His 7-year/$153 million contract was paying way too much for a player who only put up one great season and who had injury issues. With that being said, this season I felt something for Jacoby Ellsbury that I have never felt before: sympathy. It is a weird feeling, especially when it is directed at a person who will make more money this year than I presumably will over the next twenty years of my life. However, 2017 has been a rough year for Ellsbury, and I am not talking about his poor statistics.

Before heading any further into this article, I want to state that my thoughts about the contract still remain despite my sympathy for Ellsbury. If it was me serving as the general manager in 2013, I would have kept Curtis Granderson on the roster rather than sign Jacoby Ellsbury. With that said, it is time to dive into Ellsbury’s 2017.

Started Off Great

In the first three seasons of his Yankee career, Ellsbury was nothing special. Sure, he was a good glove in the outfield, but offensively, he was not living up to his contract. Over the first three seasons, Ellsbury was batting .264/.326/.382 with 32 home runs and 82 stolen bases. Under normal circumstances, that is not so bad (a bit mediocre, but not bad). However, when a player is earning about $22 million a year, that is awful. For Jacoby Ellsbury, 2017 could have been looked at as a season to get the Yankee fans off of his back.

Out of gates, Ellsbury was looking pretty good. As part of the quartet of Yankee outfielders, the center fielder was off to his best season in pinstripes. As of May 24, Ellsbury was batting .281/.349/.422 with four long balls. While it was not his 2011 numbers, it was still the best he had done thus far. Even though those numbers are not what a GM, manager, or fan expect for a large contract, it was hard not to be pleased with his performance. 2017 was looking to be a rebound season for the Ellsbury.

Then Jacoby Ellsbury Hit A Wall…Literally

On May 24, Jacoby Ellsbury made a great catch against the Kansas City Royals for the first out of the game. Unfortunately for Ellsbury, that would be the last out he played that game. After the game, the New York Yankees placed him on the 7-day concussion DL. After crashing into the wall, it was clear that Ellsbury had suffered some form of whiplash that hurt his neck and gave him a concussion. In a cruel fate, Ellsbury’s solid season was derailed by injury. However, this is was not a muscle strain from previously injured body parts. It was a fluke injury after making a tremendous catch to start a game against the Royals. Ellsbury would not return to action until June 26, a month after the injury.

Not 100%, And It Showed

Upon returning to the lineup, Jacoby Ellsbury was needed to help fill the void from the Aaron Hicks injury. The same day Ellsbury returned, Hicks went on the DL. Even though Ellsbury was cleared to play again, it was apparent that he was not ready yet. Defensively, Ellsbury was still great with the glove. However, his offense took a dive. Since his return from DL on June 26, Ellsbury is batting .208. That has dropped his average from .281 to .245.

More than simply suffering a slump, Ellsbury watched as his role became diminished while he was clearly still trying to get his wits about him again. Rookie Clint Frazier started over Ellsbury on a daily basis, turning Ellsbury into the fourth outfielder. His production warranted this demotion though. Unlike Aaron Judge (who can provide big time pop despite a loathsome average), Ellsbury does not offer another key facet to his offensive game. He has speed, but that can only truly be utilized if he reaches base. Over the past month, Ellsbury has found himself more of a pinch runner/defensive replacement rather than a rotation starter.

Recent Development, Ellsbury Is Heating Up

With Aaron Judge struggling so poorly, Joe Girardi has decided to give the rookie slugger a few days off to get his mind right. That, coincidentally, coincides with Jacoby Ellsbury beginning to swing better. Over the past week, Ellsbury is batting .316/.409/.579 with 6 RBIs. Crucially, Ellsbury’s few good games have gone with success for the Yankees. In the four games he started over the past week, the Yankees have gone 3-1. Ellsbury headlined the offense in Saturday’s win over the Seattle Mariners during Players Weekend, driving in four runs and hitting a home run.

To go crazy over a week is a bit asinine, but it is more than numbers. After two months since he DL return, Ellsbury finally looks comfortable at the plate. In July, Ellsbury honestly looked like he was dazed at the plate. Something looked amiss while he was taking his at-bats. But this past week has seen an Ellsbury who looks more locked in at the plate. That is the more promising aspect of this past week. The numbers are good, but Ellsbury is looking better.

A Good Offensive Ellsbury Equals Yankee Success

While this is an incredibly small sample size, if Ellsbury can keep this week going through September, then it will spell good things for the Bronx Bombers. A hot hitting Ellsbury provides another speedster in the lineup to help things stay in motion on offense. Will he steal 15 bases in September? No. But he provides the threat of stealing that only Brett Gardner brings to the daily lineup. Once Judge returns from his short hiatus (he should go have lunch with A-Rod and J-Lo), a hot Ellsbury can bring back the Yankees’ outfield quartet. That will especially help Aaron Hicks, who has also been struggling since his return from the DL (.167 with 3 home runs in 17 games).

Ellsbury does not even have to be above .300 to be a contributor for this Yankee team. If he can replicate his numbers from the beginning of the season, that will be plenty for a Yankees offense that should see a return to form. Chase Headley has been clicking (his average is up to .274), Starlin Castro is off the DL, and Gary Sanchez had lunch with A-Rod and J-Lo. Could the Yankees be successful without Ellsbury being an everyday factor? Yes. However, a good hitting Jacoby Ellsbury provides the Yankees lineup flexibility. Also, it will help alleviate the pressure from the other three outfielders.