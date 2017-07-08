A Summer Of Hope For The Sabres

As the NHL summer seems to drag on, the Buffalo Sabres have plenty to be happy about. After finishing out of the playoffs yet again, things may be looking up for the blue-and-gold.

Familiar Faces

The Sabres continue to bring back familiar faces. In addition to bringing back Jason Botterill, Phil Housley, and former captain Jason Pominville, the Sabres signed former backup goaltender Chad Johnson. The Sabres also brought back former player Chris Taylor to coach their minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans. Buffalo definitely likes to hire the ones they know the most.

Smart Moves

Although the Sabres did not make any flashy signings on July 1, they made some smart decisions. Benoit Pouliot and Jacob Josefson were added for depth and came with a good price tag. In addition to the three signings on July 1, the rest of the acquisitions were signed to various positions down on the farm. However, they could push for a spot with the Sabres. Defenseman Matt Tennyson; forwards Seth Griffith, Kyle Criscuolo, and Kevin Porter; and goaltender Adam Wilcox were no-risk signings.

Summer Is Not Over Yet

However, there is still plenty left to do. July 5 brought about players filing for arbitration. The Sabres have three who have filed: Nathan Beaulieu, Johan Larsson, and Robin Lehner. The team has enough cap space where this shouldn’t be an issue. Also, arbitration dates are more like deadlines to get deals done. They will also have to sign Zemgus Girgensons, who is a restricted free agent

The Sabres have some wiggle room with the cap ($16 million to spend) and four players left to sign. The Sabres could also make another move. However, I think they will stand pat with what they have now. This will let general manager Jason Botterill see what he has to work with. Also, it will allow for head coach Phil Housley to establish a much-needed system and to build relationships with his players, something the team desperately needs. The Sabres are shaping something special here and I believe they will only go up from here.