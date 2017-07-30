A near comeback thanks to Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada, followed by a blown win opportunity and their first competitive game in nearly a week. That about sums up the Chicago White Sox’s nearly four-hour marathon game Saturday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field; which they ultimately lost to their longtime rival Cleveland Indians 5-4.

In a game where the White Sox wore throwback 1917 uniforms to commemorate 100 years since their second World Series title, they fell behind early to the defending AL champion Indians 4-0; Cleveland scored one run in the second and three runs in the third off Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez. Who other than that had a pretty solid game by going 6 2/3 innings and allowing those four runs on six hits, showcasing how valuable he could be for any team in the playoff race still looking for pitching before Monday’s July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The White Sox would get right back in the game on a two-out three-run shot to left by slugger Jose Abreu in the bottom half of that third inning off of defending AL Cy Young Award winner and Cleveland ace, Corey Kluber. Gonzalez would keep the Sox in it till Tim Anderson got a game-tying bloop RBI double three innings later in the sixth.

It wouldn’t be enough, though, as the Indians would get the go-ahead, eventual game-winning run on a two-out pinch-hit, hit by a pitch to Brandon Guyer. With the Indians’ bullpen outlasting the Sox in a game that saw the teams combine for 24 runners left on base. The Sox’s biggest opportunity coming in the seventh when they loaded the bases on a Melky Cabrera double, Jose Abreu intentional walk, and Yoan Moncada hit by a pitch with one out, but couldn’t score off Indians ace reliever Andrew Miller.

Moncada, who has been mostly lauded for his natural ability at the plate, kept the South Siders in the game, though, thanks to his glove. He made two very spectacular defensive plays in the fourth, which really kept the Sox in the game at that time. But unfortunately for the White Sox, his offense wasn’t up to par today, as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and three left on base.

After initially looking like he would have a pretty good start at the plate with how he was hitting the ball, even on the balls that were outs, the No. 1 rated prospect has not been yet able to adjust those into hits. Thus resulting in just a .118 average, and besides a mostly new bullpen from when they started the year, why the White Sox have only won one game since Moncada’s call-up. Saturday the White Sox at least made things interesting and competitive, though, which you like to see from a mostly young ballclub.