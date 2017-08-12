The Chicago White Sox, sparked by rookie center fielder Adam Engel’s RBI triple in a four-run seventh inning, got enough runs to win their fourth straight game 6-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night over the struggling Kansas City Royals. When Engel hit a triple off the wall in left-center to score Leury Garcia and break a 2-2 tie at the time, it was his second of the night and he became the first Sox player to hit two triples in the same game since Alejandro De Aza did on Aug. 16, 2011.

Engel would score on a squeeze bunt from Yolmer Sanchez on the very next pitch, extending the White Sox lead to 4-2. Tim Anderson would hit a no-doubt 2-run bomb to left to cap the four-run seventh inning making the score 6-2.

Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez, who was a key piece in the Adam Eaton trade to the Washington Nationals back in December, made his first start in a White Sox uniform on Friday and looked really solid doing so. He pitched six innings and allowed just two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Looking real good early by getting all six of his strikeouts in three scoreless no-hit innings to start before Mike Moustakas hit the first of two home runs off Lopez. If not for the two Moustakas homers, then the Sox’s No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, would’ve had a shot at getting a victory in his White Sox debut.

“I think that my key today was just my focus. I was focused all game, and I was able to command all my pitches,” Lopez said during the postgame through a team interpreter. “The changeup was very good. Fastball. I commanded the strike zone in and out. I felt very, very comfortable with all my pitches, and I was able to command all of them.”

That focus really showed in the fourth inning when a very poised Lopez got out of a one-out, two on jam after the first of Moustakas’ two homers; which could’ve really changed the game had the Royals, who have now lost 10 of their last 12, scored any more that inning.

Seeing the performances from not only Lopez, but Anderson and Engel tonight, as well as Yoan Moncada last night, showcases the new identity the South Siders are starting to form. The likes of those four being just a few we will likely see for years to come.