Could Adam Warren Start For The Yankees In 2017?

Joe Girardi held his first press conference of the year Tuesday morning. When he was asked about Adam Warren and where he fits into the pitching staff Girardi responded with, “We’ll stretch him out as a starter, see where he’s at compared to the other guys, and go from there.” What that actually means remains to be seen, we still have a whole Spring Training in front of us.

I just wrote an article looking ahead at the Yankees’ rotation for 2017, and completely omitted Adam Warren. Assuming he’d been sentenced to life in the bullpen. Well mea culpa because it seems that he is not only in the mix for the 5th starter job, I’d say he’s the front-runner.

Can Adam Warren start for the Yankees in 2017? Yes. Will he? That’s another question, and one that only time will answer. Adam Warren’s career is a bit of a mixed bag. He was a starter all the way through the minors with the Yankees, a pretty good one at that. He spent most of 2013, his first full season in the majors, as a reliever; making only two spot starts over 34 appearances. In 2014 his role with the team evolved even more, shifting towards more shorter appearances, going from 2.26 innings/appearance in ’13 to 1.13 in ’14.

You could make a case that 2014 was the best year of Warren’s career. He posted a career high K% (23.5%), and career lows in ERA (2.97) and FIP (2.89). He was no slouch in 2015 though, compiling 131.1 innings over 17 starts and 26 relief appearances, pitching to a 3.29 ERA (124 ERA+). Brian Cashman capitalized on these two good years from Warren and sent him to Chicago for Starlin Castro after a mediocre first half with the Cubs he was sent back to the Yankees as part of the Aroldis Chapman deal.

On the surface, Warren’s 2016 looks pretty bad, 58 appearances between the North Side and the Bronx, 65.1 IP almost entirely in relief, 4.68 ERA. Even though it’s cliche, Adam Warren’s 2016 really was a tale of two halves. With The Cubs, he pitched 35.0 innings with a 5.91 ERA, no wonder they wanted to get rid of him. With the Yankees, however, he threw 30.1 innings with a 3.26 ERA. So what changed? Could the answer be as simple as he’s throwing more strikes? Let’s take a look.

Team IP H/9 K/9 BB/9 WHIP ERA Cubs 35.0 8.0 6.9 4.9 1.429 5.91 Yankees 31.1 8.3 7.4 3.0 1.253 3.26

Notice Warren’s H/9 and K/9 remain relatively close while his BB/9 dropped dramatically, and it’s effect on his WHIP and ERA. What caused this improvement exactly we don’t know. What we do know is that pitchers don’t usually improve when they come to the Yankees.

Maybe he missed Larry Rothschild, maybe the Yankees have more comfortable uniforms than the Cubs. What we do know for sure is that Adam Warren is a player to keep an eye on this Spring Training.