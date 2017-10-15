After Game 2 Loss, Yankees Find Themselves In A Familiar Place

The New York Yankees lost Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Here is the current situation of the ALCS: Game 1 was dominated by the number two arm who silenced the Yankees’ bats, Game 2 was a competitive game that ended in a walk-off and had a bad decision thrown in the middle of it. Now does that not sound familiar? The parallels are there, but I would doubt this series turns into the Yankees winning four straight to win the American League. However, the ALCS has been exciting and nerve-racking at the same time. For the MLB, this is exactly what everybody wanted out of this series. Well, maybe with more offense.

Once again, pitching dominated the game. Game 2 featured the now rare complete game and good bullpen work out of the Yankees. Yankees’ starter Luis Severino was cruising through the first four innings until an apparent injury resulted in Tommy Kahnle coming out for the fifth inning. Both Kahnle and David Robertson provided two innings of scoreless relief. Then Aroldis Chapman came on in the ninth and three batters later, ball game. Another crushing Game 2 defeat for the Yankees, this one does not hold the sting of the one from Game 2 of the ALDS. Still, the Yankees sit in a familiar place in the ACLS, down 0-2 heading back to the Bronx.

Poor Base Running By Gardner

Anybody who has played any form of competitive baseball knows that there is a simple rule regarding first base. For those unaware, that rule is: do not make the first or last out at third. This is why when there is a runner on second with one out, the runner will not usually tag on a fly ball to right field unless it is deep and the outfielder has a poor arm. However, Brett Gardner decided to be aggressive on his two-out double in the fourth inning. The ball went towards the corner in right field and Gardner attempted to stretch a double into a triple.

At first, it seemed like the decision paid off. A safe call by the third base umpire on a close play put the Yankees in a potential scoring position. However, after further review, it was deemed that Gardner was actually tagged out before reaching the bag. Now, one might think that how can this be a bad decision? The play was close and it took a replay for Gardner to be out. Normally, I would agree with that sentiment. However, when it comes to trying to get to third, a player has to be sure that he will make it. A close play and being safe is still too close to chance.

Severino Pulled From Game 2

As mentioned earlier, Luis Severino was pulled from Game 2 with an apparent injury. At least, an injury in the minds of manager Joe Girardi and Yankees’ staff. Severino has other opinions about that though. According to the New York Daily News, Severino was irked by being pulled after four innings. After throwing a changeup in the fourth, Severino mad a motion with his arm that normally indicates discomfort. This caused Girardi and the trainer to immediately run out to check on the young right-hander. After that meeting, Girardi left Severino to pitch out of the inning, but that was all of the young ace.

Holding caution with Severino is something understandable. As everybody is saying, the Yankees are a “year early” due to the youth (and the fact that this was supposed to be a rebuilding year). There is no chance that Girardi or any Yankees’ organizational member would allow Severino back out if there was even a chance of him being hurt. It is great that Severino wanted to go back out there, but it was smart to reign him in on Saturday. Did it cost the Yankees the game? I doubt it. But, even if Severino had zero chance of actually getting injured, it was the right move to take him out of the game.

Yankees Need Offensive Production

.090. That is the batting average between Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, and Gary Sanchez. The 2-4 hitters of the Yankees have combined for 2 hits and 10 strikeouts. That is not going to win the ALCS if these three guys are not hitting. While the three of them struggled against the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS, each of them came up clutch in at least one game. Game 2, Sanchez hit a home run off of Corey Kluber. Game 4, Judge hit a 2-run double to extend the Yankees lead. Then in Game 5, Gregorius hit 2 home runs off of Kluber.

The entire Yankees lineup is not producing much in this series so far. Managing only a couple of runs between the first two games of the series is disappointing, to say the least. Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander are elite pitchers. They are supposed to shut down the bats. However, there needs to be more of a fight from the Yankees hitters. The Yankees have totaled 10 hits this series, with Starlin Castro, Greg Bird, and Brett Gardner being the only batters with multiple hits. Despite Brad Kyle commenting about how good Brad Peacock and Charlie Morton being this season, the Yankees should hit them around a bit at home. If not, there will be angry Yankee fans Monday and Tuesday.

Brian McCann Is Missed

The Astros won on a walk-off double that scored Jose Altuve from first base. In a shell, that would not bother me so much. However, the fact that Altuve was out by 25 feet when the throw came in is what infuriates me. At first, it looked like a poor throw. However, Gary Sanchez simply dropped a ball that was one-hopped into him. He tried to rush a tag (that did not need to be rushed) and simply missed the ball. It went from gunning out the speedy Altuve to 0-2 in the ALCS.

Gary Sanchez’ poor catching has been a theme of his 2017 season. He has had problems blocking and framing pitches all season, and it has hurt the club in some games. If only there was a reliable veteran who could have served as the DH and mentor for Sanchez. If only that type of player would have been on the roster before a trade that sent him somewhere else. Brian McCann should have remained a Yankee. When the trade happened, I was not a fan of it. Now, I believe that there is a correlation between Sanchez’ solid defensive work last season compared to his awful defensive play this year. Imagine if McCann was still on the roster, he would probably be catching and Sanchez would DH. With McCann behind the plate, that play is made the Yankees get at least one more batter.

Looking Ahead

Game 3 will be a matchup between C.C. Sabathia and Charlie Morton. Hopefully, the bats wake up for the Yankees. Despite, his 3.62 ERA on the season, Morton is a step down from Keuchel and Verlander. Sabathia has shown to be a force for the Yankees this postseason. In Morton’s third postseason start, the Yankees might find more success offensively than in Games 1 and 2.