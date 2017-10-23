The New York Yankees lost in Game 7 of the ALCS to the Houston Astros. To the Houston Astros and all of their fans (including Brad), congratulations and good luck in the World Series. For the Yankees, a loss in Game 7 of the ALCS blew away expectations for this team heading into Spring Training. As Joe Buck and John Smoltz said a thousand times during the series, the Yankees were a year early and did not expect to be there. It is true, the Yankees were supposed to be a rebuilding team that missed the playoffs. Instead, the team turned into a dangerous postseason team that beat the Cleveland Indians, the favorite to win the World Series heading into the postseason, and took Houston to the limit in the ALCS. Even though the hot start raised expectations for the team, everybody should remember that this postseason run was all bonus.

The exciting thing for the Yankees and their fans is how well this team is built heading forward. From the postseason roster, there are only four guaranteed free agents. Two of the three are players who were acquired through trades during the season (Todd Frazier and Jaime Garcia). Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his current contract, which might be more likely after his dominant postseason run. That means nearly the entire roster could be almost exactly the same as it was this year. Of course, that will not happen due to trades and free agency. However, this postseason run for the Yankees should give them an idea of who the organization should keep, let go, or try to trade.

Keepers From the Postseason Run

Brian Cashman & Joe Girardi

I am going to group these two together since both of them are not on-field players. Both Cashman and Girardi currently do not have contracts for next year. However, both have vocalized their desires to remain with the club. Unless something weird happens, these two will be at the head of the Yankees to begin 2018. Despite Girardi’s struggles in Game 2 of the ALDS, he is the right manager for this team. He inspires the club and demonstrates great class, leadership, and creates the appropriate culture in the locker room. Expect Girardi to sign a two or three-year deal to remain the skipper of the Yankees.

Both Masahiro Tanaka & C.C. Sabathia

Before the postseason, it was reported that the Yankees would prefer re-signing C.C. Sabathia over Masahiro Tanaka (if he opted out) during the offseason. At the time, it made sense. Tanaka was in the middle of his worst season as a Yankee (an ERA of 4.74) while Sabathia was seeing a resurgence (3.69 ERA) in his final year on his contract. With Tanaka’s inconsistent season, it seemed appropriate to let the Japanese right-hander leave if he decided to test free agency. Then the postseason happened.

In three starts in the postseason, Masahiro Tanaka was the ace that the Yankees paid for before the 2014 season. In 20 innings pitched, Tanaka posted a 0.90 ERA with 18 strikeouts to 10 hits. Tanaka allowed 10 hits against the two best teams in the AL. The Yankees better hope that he loves New York and wants to stay a Yankee. With the latest reports, it seems Tanaka remains unsure about his future.

Meanwhile, C.C. Sabathia’s postseason run established further that he is the veteran the young Yankees’ staff needs. He was great this postseason, even with Game 7 not going the way the Yankees hoped. After visibly seeing Sabathia say “my bad fellas” to his teammates, I am sure nobody was upset with how Sabathia pitched in the postseason. In four starts, he averaged a strikeout per inning (19 IP with 19 SO) with a. 2.37 ERA. He was everything the Yankees could have asked out of him and more. Even though he is a free agent, he has declared that he wants to return to New York. The Yankees should want to keep him.

Todd Frazier

The 2017 version of Nick Swisher, Todd Frazier has to return to the Yankees. He brought an energy to the club that has not been seen in the Bronx since the departure of Swisher. His statistics are nothing to celebrate over, but it is his attitude that is great. He is a guy from New Jersey and it looks like he is loving every second of wearing pinstripes. He too, like Sabathia, has vocalized his desire to return to the Yankees.

Unlike the other players mentioned so far, Frazier might be least likely to return to New York. Why? Frazier is reportedly looking for a multi-year deal in free agency. Meanwhile, the Yankees have a desire to get under the luxury tax threshold next season and have young prospects who can play third (Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar). Yankees’ fans would love to see Frazier return though. Even after some critical errors and bad plate appearances, the fans seem unable to hate Frazier. If he were to return, Frazier could easily slide into the DH role to allow a young prospect (most likely Torres) to play third in the middle of the season. The likelihood of Frazier returning depends on if the Yankees can make some trades this offseason.

Chase Headley

Headley might be the polar opposite of Todd Frazier. While Frazier could go hitless all season and the fans would still love him, Headley could hit 40 home runs next season and the fans would still hate him. Headley, unfortunately, falls into the worst place that a Yankee could be: he is mediocre. He is not good, but he is not bad. He is an average player. However, he got hot in the ALCS and helped the Yankees keep the offense going in Games 4 and 5. Batting .349 in the ALCS, Headley was one of the better hitters in the series.

Now, Headley might be the most likely player to be traded this offseason. If he is traded, then Frazier might have a greater chance of returning to the Bronx. However, while his entire postseason run was not great, his ALCS proved his worth to the Yankees. That might disappoint some Yankee fans though.

Destination Elsewhere

Jacoby Ellsbury

This is sad to write. After a strong start to the 2017 season, Jacoby Ellsbury crashed into a wall (literally) and never truly recovered from it. Seldomly used in the postseason, Ellsbury has been relegated to the bench behind Aaron Hicks. With Clint Frazier waiting in the wings as well, there is simply no room for Ellsbury on the roster. With three seasons left on his current contract, the Yankees will probably begin shopping him to other teams this offseason.

A trade might be a best case for both players. Ellsbury has never truly found his footing in New York, with his career Yankee average 33 points lower than his career average for the Red Sox (.297 compared to .264). Ellsbury is earning too much money to ride the pine. If a trade does happen, the Yankees will have to eat a good portion of that salary (unless they take on another big salary). I would not be surprised if Ellsbury is not a Yankee before the 2018 season.

Dellin Betances

Joel Sherman wrote an article during the postseason that questioned whether Dellin Betances and Adam Warren were proven to be excess in the Yankees’ bullpen. Especially with Betances going to attempt to drive his salary up in arbitration, he could cost the Yankees more money then they will want to spend. With the acquisitions of David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, as well as the emergence of Chad Green, Betances’ role began shrinking. Then, his sudden drastic inability to control the baseball at all made Betances a ghost during the postseason run.

While I believe Warren should remain on the team, Betances might be an interesting option to attempt to trade. After the nightmare that was the arbitration process last offseason, it might make more sense to trade the young reliever for prospects. If the Yankees made Betances available, at least twenty teams would jump to attempt to acquire him. The return the Yankees could get in return for Betances could vary in all good ways. Whether they receive a top prospect or two or an MLB ready player, it will be an interesting path the Yankees could take this offseason.

Jaime Garcia, Michael Pineda, and Matt Holliday

Combined, these three players saw two games of postseason action. Michael Pineda was injured and has not pitched since July. After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Pineda will not be returning to New York. Jaime Garcia and Matt Holliday were never in the plans to return to New York. Garcia was acquired to help add pitching depth to the rotation during the regular season. He never impressed during his Yankees’ tenure, posting an ERA of 4.82 while never pitching past the sixth inning in his 8 starts.

Meanwhile, Matt Holliday was looking great as the Yankees’ DH early in the season. He was batting around the .250 marker with some good power, but then he had the viral infection of doom. Holliday never recovered fully from it and he lost so much ground on the Yankees roster. He was only seen once in the postseason in a Game 1 start against Dallas Keuchel. It is a shame and I hope Holliday has another chance to have a good season without being sick for a month.

The Yankees’ postseason run was fun, stressful, and should give Yankee fans hope for the upcoming season. However, this offseason will be busy as presumably Brian Cashman will be heading up the organization. While nothing too major should happen (other than a potential signing of a Japanese version of Babe Ruth), there will be a lot of tinkering with the roster. This will be fun.