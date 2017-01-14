AJ Bouye Cracks List Of Top 25 Free Agents

Sometimes, you just can’t give up on a struggling player.

Friday morning, NFL writer Gregg Rosenthal released a list of the Top 25 Free Agents of 2017. These unrestricted players are some of the best at their positions and could net huge contracts on the open market. The top of the list reads like a “who’s who” of Pro Bowlers with Le’Veon Bell, Eric Berry, and Chandler Jones sitting in the top five, but there is an almost surprising inclusion at number 14 with AJ Bouye.

An undrafted rookie free agent in 2013, Bouye struggled mightily during his first three seasons. Quarterbacks frequently targeted him knowing that the play would either result in a big catch or a pass interference penalty. Bouye did occasionally show flashes of brilliance, like in the 2014 loss to Philadelphia, but was disappointing overall. However, the Texans brass saw some potential in Bouye, so they kept giving him more playing time.

To the absolute joy of Romeo Crennel and secondary coach John Butler, this patience was rewarded as Bouye enjoyed his absolute best season as a pro. The big corner tallied career bests in tackles (63 combined) and passes defensed (16). His interception total may have dropped to only one, but that is owed to the fact that quarterbacks mostly avoided him and targeted a surprisingly inconsistent Johnathan Joseph.

Of course, this improved play now means that Houston will either need to pony up and give Bouye a big contract or utilize the franchise tag. The likeliest range would be between Aquib Talib ($9.5 million annually) and Darius Slay ($12 million annually) simply because Bouye is still growing as a player. Although a huge performance against New England could launch Bouye closer to Richard Sherman numbers ($14 million annually).

Bouye will look to slow down the terrifying Patriots pass attack and earn a big contract during Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup.