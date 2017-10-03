AL Wild Card Game: Preview From Yankees’ Perspective

Tonight, the MLB playoffs (sort of) begin. The AL Wild Card Game kicks off the MLB postseason with a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees. The two Wild Card teams play in a “win or go home” game that will determine who gets to play against the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS. As much as I might gripe about the existence of the Wild Card Game, it is undeniable how this game brings excitement, fear, and anticipation to the respective fan bases. Yesterday, my colleague Charlie Gillmer broke down the game from the Twins perspective. Now, it is my turn to breakdown this game for the New York Yankees.

Heading into the Wild Card Game, conventional thinking would believe that the Yankees have an advantage over the Twins. While the Yankees were competitive until the last week of the season last year, the Twins lost over 100 games. While both teams might not have had the highest postseason expectations heading into the season, the odds were more favorable for the Yankees than the Twins. Still, the Twins are no pushover. Remember, they were leading the AL Central portions of this season. Before Cleveland found their stride, the Twins looked like the class of the AL Central.

The same could be said for the Yankees as well. Before the awful June to All-Star Break stretch of losing, the Yankees were considered one of the best teams in baseball. After going a putrid 7-18 over a 25 game stretch, the Yankees went from the class of the MLB to a Wild Card runt. Though the Yankees still had a chance at the AL East title in the last week of the season, that stretch severely hurt their chances of ever holding onto the top spot in the AL East.

With all that said, time to dive into the matchup.

Head to Head

The Yankees won the season series against the Twins 4-2 in 2017. However, the most recent series (in September) is what most people are going to focus on rather than the earlier one in Minnesota. That is for two reasons: 1) it was only a couple of weeks ago and 2) it was at Yankee Stadium. That second series might also explain why the Yankees’ number look so good against the Twins.

In 2017, the numbers paint a picture of the Yankees dominating the Twins. Batting .297 as team against the Twins, the Yankees have averaged 4.5 runs in their 6 games against their AL Wild Card Game foes. That is the third highest batting average against one team for the Yankees this season. Meanwhile, the pitching has been dominating the Twins’ hitters as well, posting a team ERA of 2.94 and averaging more than a strikeout per inning. Those numbers bode well for the Bronx Bombers heading into tonight’s AL Wild Card Game. However, can that cause a false sense of security?

The Starters

Perhaps this game might be where the starting pitchers will receive the most attention in all of the playoffs. A one game play in will ride on the back of two starts for the beginning innings.

Luis Severino

Despite the love that manager Joe Girardi has for his bullpen, he still has to hope that Severino still is pitching into the seventh inning. Bouncing back from a terrible 2016, Severino turned in a Cy Young caliber season (in most years). Posting an ERA of 2.98 with 10.7 SO/9, Severino was clearly the ace of the Yankees’ rotation.

However, in his lone start against the Minnesota Twins, Severino struggled. Pitching only three innings, the Yankees’ ace gave up 3 runs while throwing 71 pitches. While the Yankees did end up winning that game, it is not an easy feeling knowing that the ace of the team last struggled against the Twins. The promising thing to take away from that game was the lack of power that the Twins demonstrated.

This will be Severino’s first start in any type of professional postseason. Will nerves get to the young pitcher? The warming thought for every Yankee fan is the fact that the Yankees have a stacked bullpen who can replicate Severino’s last start against the Twins: pitching from the fourth inning on.

Ervin Santana

Like Luis Severino, Ervin Santana only had one start against the Yankees this season. Other than Todd Frazier, the Yankees’ offense only had one opportunity to face the veteran right hander. In the same series that Severino pitched in, Santana was solid for the Twins in a losing effort. Giving up two runs over 5.2 innings, Santana only had one slip up in his start. That slip up was in the form of Aaron Judge.

While Santana had the better start between the two starters, an alarming sign for the Twins is the fact that Santana surrendered 7 hits in that start. While an offense can go cold in any October game, should the Twins expect the Yankees to leave runners on as much again?

Offensive Firepower

Both of these teams have great offenses. In fact, their team batting averages are only separated by .002 points (Yankees: .262, Twins: .260). However, the Yankees have a slight edge in overall offensive production. The Yankees have scored more runs than the Twins and lead all of baseball with 241 home runs. The Twins’ offense is nothing to sneeze at either, posting top 10 marks in runs, batting average, and RBIs.

The big X factor that could come from the offenses is strikeouts. While striking out has become a major part of the game now, the Minnesota Twins are more discipline than the free swinging Yankees. While 44 less strikeouts might seem small, it is still a sign that the Twins have been better at avoiding the punchout than the Yankees. In the AL Wild Card Game, a strikeout or two can be the difference from packing for Cleveland or heading home.

The Bullpens

Advantage: Yankees.

One Key Player From Each Team

Before discussing who will be the key player, this selection is not going to be a main star who everybody is already thinking about. So, my selection will not be Aaron Judge, Bryon Buxton, Gary Sanchez, or Miguel Sano. This is more of an impact player that might be missing from the headlines.

Twins: Joe Mauer

A veteran on the team, Mauer is one of the few players in this game who has much postseason experience. While his 2017 saw him lead the Twins in batting average (.306), his veteran guidance will be crucial. Mauer has played in three postseason, never making it past the ALDS. In two of those three series, he played against the Yankees. Though he has not been successful in his postseason career (in terms of advancing), a calm and steady mind on the offensive side of the ball might be medicine for the young team. Plus, he could do some damage since he has been such a good hitter this season.

Yankees: Chad Green or Tommy Kahnle

The reason why I picked two players is because it depends on who Joe Girardi will call from the bullpen first. If Severino struggles to make it past five innings, look for one of these two pitchers to be the first of numerous to come out the Yankees’ bullpen. Either Green or Kahnle will have to establish the bullpen dominance early on in the outing. A shaky first couple of batters could cost the team a run or three, which could mean another short postseason for the Bronx Bombers.

One Thing To Watch For…

Gary Sanchez is a great offensive weapon for the Yankees. However, his questionable defense has called into question whether he should start in the AL Wild Card Game tonight. Any passed ball, missed block, or errant throw will be under a magnifying class. It should be something to watch for, especially for Yankee fans.

AL Wild Card Game Winner

In a pick that should surprise no one, I think the Yankees will prevail. However, it will be a tight game. With a score of 5-3 (or something like that), the Yankees will break the tie in the late innings to advance to the ALDS. My prediction for player of the game will be Brett Garnder, who will factor crucially in the winning run.