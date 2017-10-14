“You be you.” Houston Astros manager, A.J. Hinch may just as well have uttered that phrase to his entire team going into Friday’s Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Houston edged the New York Yankees, 2-1, at Minute Maid Park, to gain a quick upper-hand in the best-of-seven series.

Houston lefty starter Dallas Keuchel was his usual self, mystifying the Yankees; AL batting champ Jose Altuve provided 3 hits to lead the offense; and left fielder, Marwin Gonzalez, nailed a runner at home to keep a key run off the board.

Keuchel allowed only four singles in the game, and Astro fans will remember he threw six scoreless innings to beat the Yankees in the 2015 AL Wild Card game, essentially beginning what is a dominating trend for the bearded one against the Big Apple Nine.

Keuchel actually entered the history books with his Friday performance, joining Pedro Martinez, former Astro Randy Johnson, and Cliff Lee as the only pitchers with at least seven scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts against the Yankees in the postseason. Keuchel and closer Ken Giles combined to strike out 14.

“I made a few good pitches and I got lucky on a few,” Keuchel said after the game. “But hey, that’s great company to be in, I’ll take it. I mean, if I’m in that company and we get a loss, I don’t really care about it. But since we got the win, it’s a nice couple guys to be with. And this franchise has a rich history of not just good players, but good pitchers, and I’m glad to just be a part of this.”

Astros Reach Tanaka

New York starter, right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, held the Astros hitless until the fourth, when Altuve beat out an infield hit with one out. He promptly stole second, and Carlos Correa followed with a single to left to score Altuve.

After Gonzalez grounded out to second, Correa moved up a base, and scored on Yuli Gurriel‘s single to center, putting the home team up, 2-0.

Keuchel took it upon himself to bear down, putting the Yanks down in order in the sixth and seventh innings.

The only runner who reached second base against Keuchel came in the fifth when Greg Bird singled and advanced to second on Altuve’s error. Gonzalez made the defensive and decisive play of the game when he threw a 97.4 MPH dart to catcher Brian McCann, nipping Bird at the plate. Bird had tried to score on an Aaron Judge single.

Marwin made a similar play from left field in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Red Sox, throwing out a runner at home plate to save a run. The Yankees challenged, but the call on the field was confirmed, ending the inning. Gonzalez is the first left fielder with outfield assists in consecutive postseason games since Jim Rice in the 1986 World Series.

Said Hinch of Marwin’s throw: “Back-to-back series now, and obviously Game 1 now, but where his defensive play is at the position that he’s the least experienced at comes up with the biggest play.”

“That’s huge,” Bird said post-game. “I obviously would have liked to have scored there. Judge did his job and I didn’t get in there. It’s tough, but we’ve just got to turn it around.”

It was Bird’s 9th-inning homer off Houston closer, Ken Giles, that provided the only run for New York.

Fun Fact

Since the LCS expanded to a best-of-seven format in 1985, Game 1 winners have gone on to win the series at a 64.5 percent clip (40 out of 62 times). Teams that won Game 1 at home have advanced slightly more frequently: 66.7% (22 of 33 times).

Game 2, Saturday

Justin Verlander, who won two games in the ALDS against the Red Sox (Game 1 as a starter and Game 4 in relief), starts Game 2 for the Astros, at 3 pm (CT) on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. He’s 9-6 with a 3.36 ERA in 18 career postseason games (17 starts).

Right-hander Luis Severino (14-6, 2.98) takes the mound for the Yankees, Saturday. He struggled in two starts against the Astros this season, allowing nine runs on 15 hits over 7 2/3 innings.