Second verse, same as the first: After topping the New York Yankees, 2-1 in Friday’s American League Championship Series Game 1, the Houston Astros, behind the mesmerizing pitching of newly-acquired Justin Verlander, again edged New York, 2-1, in a mad dash walk-off.

In front of 43,000 Minute Maid Park fans, Verlander scattered 5 hits while hurling a complete game, striking out 13 hapless Yankees and walking only one. He threw 124 pitches, 75% of them (93) for strikes.

Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa, drove in both runs: One on a 4th inning solo home run off Yankees starter, Luis Severino, and the other on a 9th inning double off Aroldis Chapman that produced the walk-off, second run by Jose Altuve.

For the latter, Altuve was on first with one out. Correa’s double into right-center was cut off by New York right fielder, Aaron Judge, and quickly rifled to shortstop, Didi Gregorius, who relayed it to the catcher, Gary Sanchez, on a hop. The throw beat Altuve to the plate by 25 feet, but the ball bounced off Sanchez’ glove, allowing Altuve to score with a simple hand slap on the plate.

Altuve’s scamper around the bases, from first to home, was measured (by Statcast) at 10.3 seconds in duration, with a sprint speed of 29.5 feet per second, his fastest since 2015 (the MLB average is 27 ft/sec). By all accounts, it was an aggressive send by Houston third base coach, Gary Pettis, especially with only one out.

Video: See Statcast breakdown of Altuve rounding the bases, and Pettis’ send

“I was just happy we won the ballgame,” Pettis said, later. “At that point, everybody is celebrating. You don’t remember anything but the fact you won, and that’s good enough.” Pettis added that he had decided he was going to send Altuve as soon as Correa hit it.

“As the ball got toward second base, there was a play at second base, you look up, Altuve is halfway there,” Astros manager, A.J. Hinch said during the post-game press conference. “They have got to execute two really tough throws. Obviously the short hop helped us at the end and Altuve’s safe. So we like to put pressure on teams. Obviously we run the bases that way.”

Correa’s homer was a line shot to right, that seemed to just elude Judge, as the hard-hit ball just crept over the short right field fence, and into the glove of a young fan in the front row. The home run was reviewed by the umpiring crew, to confirm there was no fan interference, and the call stood.

Correa’s blast left his bat at 98.3 mph, with a low launch angle of 23 degrees to get out of the park in 3.9 seconds. It also was hit on a Severino 97.3-mph fastball, which is the fastest pitch hit for a homer in the postseason since Statcast was introduced in 2015.

Correa Breaking Records

Correa’s fourth-inning home run in Game 2 made him the youngest player in Astros history to homer in a League Championship Series game.

At 23 years and 22 days old, Correa is also only the fifth player in MLB history to hit five postseason round-trippers before turning 24. He joined a list featuring Mickey Mantle, Andruw Jones, Evan Longoria, and Kyle Schwarber.

Plus, Correa’s 3 homers in this postseason is a record for an Astros shortstop.

Pedro Chimes In

Tweeted shortly after the game, Hall-of-Famer (2015) Pedro Martinez had this to say: “What Justin Verlander did today reminds me a lot of the great things that happened to me!! He is the DADDY of the night.”

Game 3, Monday

Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62 ERA) gets the ball for the Astros, as the ALCS moves to Yankee Stadium, on Monday, October, 16, at 7 pm (CT). Morton started Game 4 of the ALDS in Boston, allowing two runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. His only other postseason start came in Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS with the Pirates.

Lefty CC Sabathia will make the start for the Yankees. Sabathia previously started in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series in Cleveland, striking out nine over 4 1/3 innings. Sabathia is 7-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 16 postseason appearances (15 starts).