Facing elimination after the New York Yankees pulled ahead in the American League Championship Series, 3-2, after three games in Yankee Stadium, the Houston Astros rode ace Justin Verlander to a 7-1 victory, Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander went 7 innings, giving up 5 hits, and striking out 8, while AL batting champ, Jose Altuve, drove in 3 runs, including an 8th inning home run he seemed to just flick into the left field Crawford Boxes. That made the score 4-1 and negated the solo shot blasted by New York’s Aaron Judge in the top of the inning.

Luis Severino, starting for the Yanks, was dealing with little problem til the 5th inning, when he walked Alex Bregman and DH Evan Gattis, around a fielder’s choice by Marwin Gonzalez. Houston catcher, Brian McCann, hit a ground rule double which scored Bregman, opening the floodgates.

Severino walked George Springer, loading the bases. After Josh Reddick’s pop out to short center, Altuve slapped a single to left, scoring both Gattis and McCann. That’s when Severino was pulled, yielding the mound to reliever Chad Green, with the score 3-0.

Houston pulled away further in the 8th, with New York reliever David Robertson doing the honors. After Altuve’s lead-off homer, Carlos Correa, smelling blood in the water, doubled into the left field corner, which was followed by Yuli Gurriel’s single to right, with Correa stopping at third. Bregman doubled into left-center, scoring Correa and El Yuli, and extending the score to 6-1, while Bregman advanced to third on the throw.

With Dellin Betances relieving, Gattis lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bregman, and making the final, 7-1. The Astros out-hit New York, 8-7.

Notes on a Launch Pad

Saturday’s deciding game will be Houston’s 2nd franchise appearance in a Game 7. The first time was 2004’s NLCS vs St. Louis. ‘Twas also played on October 21.

Heard on the mic after the game was Altuve and his feelings about Game 6’s starter: “I literally love Justin Verlander.”

Bregman changed his walk-up music to the late rocker, Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down.” He said: “We’re playing loose, we’re playing to win.”

Game 7

While southpaw CC Sabathia toes the rubber for the Yankees, Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Astros, Saturday at 7 pm (CT) for the game that will decide American League supremacy, and a trip to the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning Tuesday.

Astros lefty, Dallas Keuchel on Game 7: “It is all hands on deck…besides Verlander. I think he’s done enough for us already.” Keuchel and fellow starter, righty Lance McCullers, Jr., will be available to pitch in relief Saturday, as well.