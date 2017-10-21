Up 3-2 in the ALCS, the New York Yankees went back into Houston with the opportunity to advance to the World Series. Whether it was Game 6 or Game 7, the Yankees went in only one win away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009. However, the Yankees were met by the Astros’ ace, Justin Verlander, on Friday night. Needless to say, the Yankees’ offense was quiet all night against Verlander. Except for loud outs by Starlin Castro in the second inning and Todd Frazier in the seventh, the Yankees did not put up much of a fight. Luis Severino struggled once he got into the fifth inning and the Astros seemed to come alive offensively. After losing 7-1 to Houston, it is winner take all Saturday night in Game 7.

Now, the fact that the Yankees lost Game 6 is not a worrying sign. I believe most people thought Verlander would shut the Yankees down again, especially at Minute Maid Park. However, there is one thing that has plagued the Yankees all postseason that reared its ugly head last night: lack of discipline. It is frustrating to watch the Yankees play baseball. Even if one is not a fan of the team, any baseball fan should be aggravated by how the Yankees look at times during the postseason. The ‘Baby Bombers’ are demonstrating the type of immaturity that could end up costing the team their chance to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. This immaturity was also a part of the reason why they trailed the Cleveland Indians 0-2 in the ALDS.

Severino Relies Too Much On Fastball

Luis Severino was the ace of the staff this season for the New York Yankees. In this postseason, he has been looking more like a three or four starter. The AL Wild Card Game was an obvious bad start for the young righty, only getting one out while allowing three runs. His ALDS start was solid, going seven innings and allowing three runs in a Yankees win. The ALCS has been an odd one for Severino. Starting Game 2, Severino pitched four innings before being pulled before the fifth began with an apparent shoulder injury. On Friday, Severino was sailing through four innings until the fifth doomed him in.

After walking Alex Bregman to lead off the inning, Severino almost immediately sealed his fate. The Evan Gattis walk was not as big of a deal since there was a base open and the ninth hitting Brian McCann was a double-play candidate. However, the pitch sequence to McCann screamed of immaturity. Quickly jumping ahead 0-2 on McCann, Severino then continued to throw fastballs outside. There are two issues with this. One is the fact that you cannot throw a veteran hitter the same pitch over and over again in an at-bat. Two is the Yankees were hoping for a groundball to turn two. Not to mention the fact that the infield was shifted for McCann to pull.

When there is a young duo heading the pitching and catching, there are bound to be mistakes. This was one of them. At some point, Severino should have thrown either a slider down and in or a changeup. I understand that Severino’s fastball is his best pitch. But, he has to understand the situation. Attempting to blow a fastball by McCann was not likely to happen in that moment. The Astros as a team are one of the best at not striking out. Either McCann was going to be on it or be late and hit the ball against the shift. It was poor pitch calling.

Stop Taking Hanging Breaking Pitches

I had this issue with the Yankees after their Game 1 loss to Trevor Bauer in the ALDS. The offense simply takes too many great pitches early in the count. At times, it is a fastball. But for the majority of the postseason, the Yankees have been hunting early count fastballs. However, the number of times Verlander threw a “get me over” curveball was staggering. The book must be out on the Yankees about the fact that they will not swing at early breaking pitches. If I were Charlie Morton on Saturday, I would force the Yankee hitters to prove that they will swing at offspeed pitches early in the counts.

Sliders and curveballs are effective pitches when throw with great bite and low in the zone. However, every pitcher who has a breaking pitch has a different variation of that pitch. That version is known as the “get me over” breaking pitch. This pitch does not break sharply or have a high spin rate. It is simply a pitch with a different spin than a fastball that the pitcher figures the batter will take. If that pitcher is facing the Yankees, they would be correct. Verlander was good last night, that is undeniable. But he, like every other pitcher, threw numerous good pitches to hit all night. The Yankees simply took them because it was 0-0 in the count. Breaking pitches are easier pitches to elevate and hit further than a fastball. For a team who crushes home runs, one would think the Yankees would know this and adjust.

Gary Sanchez

Where to begin? The continuing adventures of El Gary behind home plate proceeded Friday in Game 6. I believe the only thing stopping Joe Girardi from starting Austin Romine in Game 7 is the hot-hitting Chase Headley. If not for that, then Sanchez might find himself only hitting in Game 7. It has been a season-long story for Sanchez, but the postseason is emphasizing it even more. The defensive issues are bad, but during the regular season, he made up for it with his bat. That is not happening in the postseason. Maybe if he did not take strike three literally down the middle, then perhaps he would hit.

Between his atrocious approach at the plate and his iron skillet of a glove, it is legitimately tough to determine what has been worse. Gary Pettis (Astros’ third base coach) needs to give Sanchez a big hug after this series is over because Sanchez has saved Pettis from scrutiny twice in this series. Both in Games 2 and 6, Pettis sent a runner home who had no business attempting to score. Game 2 was more understandable, the appropriate pressure caused Sanchez to drop the ball. However, Jose Altuve should have been out by 25 feet. In Game 6, Pettis sent Yuli Gurriel home on Bregman’s double. If Sanchez handles a slightly off-target throw, Gurriel is out by 45 feet. But instead, the ball bounces off Sanchez and rolls past the third base line.

In the top half of the eighth, Sanchez had an at-bat against Brad Peacock. After swinging at a slider in the other batters box, Sanchez never took the bat off his should for the rest of the at-bat. That included an 0-1 slider that backed up in Sanchez’s wheelhouse and a 3-2 fastball right down the middle. If the Yankees want to win Game 7 and have a chance against the Dodgers, Gary Sanchez has to be better than this.

Game 7: Winner Takes AL

Game 7 seemed like the likely result for this series after the Yankees won three straight to take a 3-2 series lead. The Yanks had to get to either Dallas Keuchel or Verlander, but it was very unlikely that it was going to be both. But now the series is 3-3 and New York is back where they appear to like playing best: backs against the wall. For the Bronx Bombers, they will send out C.C. Sabathia. For the Astros, it will be Charlies Morton. Odds are that neither starter will go past the fifth. But those are for very different reasons.

The Yankees will hope to get the lead early off of Morton and then turn the game over to the bullpen. David Robertson’s catastrophic appearance in Game 6 was the worst thing to happen to the Yankees on Friday. However, the hope is that in Game 7, Robertson will have no confidence lost in Friday’s outing. However, with Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman fresh, the Yankees probably will try to get a combined four innings out of those two. Meanwhile, the Astros are hoping Morton bounces back after being hit around a bit in the Bronx. If Morton finds himself in early struggles, expect Keuchel to be called on to save the day.

Both offenses will have the same strategy: get to the starter. Similar strategies, but for different reasons once again. Astros cannot wait to score Saturday, even if the Yankees are slow out of the gates. Astros do not want to be trailing, tied, or up by a small margin once the Yankees get into their bullpen. Meanwhile, the Yankees want to get to the Astros bullpen. Even if Keuchel is available, this postseason has demonstrated that starters in relief have not been working. Game 7 should be an exciting game.