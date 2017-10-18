ALCS Games 3 And 4: Astros Lose Two, Largely Due To Faulty Bullpen

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, Tuesday, featured a masterpiece by Houston Astros starter, Lance McCullers, Jr. Unfortunately for the Astros, he only went six innings. But, on the first pitch of the 7th, New York Yankees right fielder, Aaron Judge, hit the home run that yanked the ball from his hand.

Houston manager, A.J. Hinch decided (perhaps too early) to hand the ball to the bullpen, a decision which led to the complete destruction of the McCullers masterpiece, as the Yankees took advantage of the obvious Achilles’ heel of the Astros: Its sieve-like bullpen. New York pulled the ALCS even at 2, with a 6-4 score.

Houston relievers Chris Devenski, Joe Musgrove, and Ken Giles, combined to yield the final five runs to the Yankees, with Luke Gregerson‘s 2/3 inning in the 8th the only really clean inning (one walk, but no runs).

Say what you will about the absence of Houston’s offense in the series. You’d be correct, with the Astros hitting .169 in the ALCS, and Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hitting a combined .391, to everyone else’s .091. And, that was going into Game 4.

Altuve and Correa went a combined 0-for-6 in Tuesday’s game, while Houston as a team, only managed 3 hits in 29 ABs (.103).

But, Game 4 was all about the relievers, and the royal feast set before the Yankees by the woefully ineffective Houston bullpen.

In fact, through Game 4, Houston’s pitching numbers look like this: 3.16 ERA for the starting rotation, a 7.56 ERA for the relievers, and a .153 team batting average.

Game 3, Monday

Charlie Morton pitched seemingly well enough to win in Monday’s Game 3 at Yankees Stadium, despite numbers to the contrary: 3.2 IP, 6 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, 7 earned runs. But, with bloops and dribblers finding holes, and an unlikely, one-handed, end-of-the-bat 3-run home run by Todd Frazier, Morton was doomed to an early exit in the eventual 8-1 New York victory.

As it happens, Morton’s fateful pitch was only 1.54 feet off the ground when Frazier hit it, and that ties him for the third-lowest pitch hit for a homer by a Yankee this season.

Morton commented on the homer after the game: “If you were to show me a video of his swing, the pitch speed, and the location, I would have never thought (home run).”

Morton, too, was the victim of a porous bullpen, as reliever Will Harris gave up a 3-run shot to Judge, with two of Morton’s attributed runners scoring. Kudos to starter Collin McHugh, though, for shutting out the Yankees, in relief, for the game’s final four hitless innings.

Of course, Yankees starter, CC Sabathia shined, in shutting out the Astros in his 6 innings, allowing only 3 hits and 4 walks, while striking out five.

Coming Up

The good news (and there is some) is that the ‘Stros are two wins away from the AL pennant, with ace lefty, Dallas Keuchel, set to bewitch the Pinstripes again, Wednesday, October 18 at 4 pm (CT), and in Houston, Justin Verlander (who went nine sparkling innings in Game 1’s 2-1 win) due to pitch Friday, in Houston for Game 6.