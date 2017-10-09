ALDS, Game 2: Big Orange Machine Flattens Rose Hose, 8-2; Game 3: Sox Stay Alive

In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Boston Red Sox gave the Houston Astros a taste of their own medicine, Sunday, October 8, as they spanked the visiting ‘Stros, 10-3, closing Houston’s series lead to 2-1.

Carlos Correa‘s 2-run moon shot in the first opened the Astros up to a 3-0 lead, but a combination of Houston starter Brad Peacock‘s eventual ineffectiveness, followed by a similar result from the bullpen, allowed Boston to score at will. Lefty David Price spelled starter (and former Astro Doug Fister) after the latter was lifted in the second inning. Price shut down Houston for four innings, logging 4 Ks in the process.

“He was great. He got the ball and flat-out stopped them,” said Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, of Price’s performance, post-game. “We need to continue to play with that sense of urgency and keep going.”

In the second inning, Houston outfielder Josh Reddick made a bid to double the 3-0 score, but Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts reached into the front row of the bleachers to rob Reddick of a 3-run homer.

Betts: “Once it was up in the air, I saw it had a lot of air under it, so I figured it was going to stay in the park, but it just kept going and kept going. Fortunately, I was able to run under it, and the fan didn’t interfere with it.”

Correa on Betts’ rob job: “It was like a knockout punch if that ball goes out.”

Conversely, in the 7th inning, Reddick had a chance for a little homer theft of his own, but Jackie Bradley, Jr.‘s blast into the right field bleachers bounced off the Astro right fielder’s mitt. It ricocheted into the stands for a 3-run Bradley homer, digging Houston into a bigger hole.

Game 2

Meanwhile, the Astros were their usual offensive selves, Friday, while ace lefty Dallas Keuchel was his usual grounder-inducing mound surgeon, as he tamed the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Unheard from in Game 1’s identical 8-2 victory, with a combined 0-for-8, center fielder George Springer and shortstop Correa made their presence loudly felt. Correa began the scoring with a first inning 2-run homer, driving home Game 1’s hero, Jose Altuve, who had singled, lifting Houston to an early 2-0 lead. Correa’s blast to left was measured at a 109 mph exit velocity.

Springer hit his dinger in the 3rd, giving Keuchel a 3-1 lead. Alex Bregman, himself a homer hero in Game 1, doubled sharply to left center, followed by Altuve’s deep bloop single to left. Bregman scored, and the Astros went up 4-1. Houston ended up making 3 outs with the bases loaded in the third, looking very un-Crush City.

Keuchel, appearing tentative early, and seemingly not finishing his pitches, settled in, and in one stretch, retired 13 in a row, before walking Hanley Ramirez with 2 outs in the 6th, prompting his exit. RHP Chris Devenski came in to relieve.

The Minute Maid Park Nine broke it open in the 6th when left fielder Marwin Gonzalez singled, and catcher Brian McCann got plunked by an Addison Reed pitch. After Springer forced McCann at second, Bregman flied out to Boston RF, Betts, who lost the ball on the exchange, scoring Marwin. Boston intentionally walked Altuve, who scored with Springer on Correa’s double down the left field line, pulling the Astros ahead, 7-1. DH Evan Gattis’ single off the right field wall, scored Correa, putting it out of reach for the Sox, 8-1.

Closer Ken Giles gave up a run in the 9th to preserve the win, with an 8-2 final. Houston outhit the Red Sox, 12-7.

Coming Up

Game 4 is slated for noon (CT), Monday, October 9, but remnants of Hurricane Nate threaten to rain out the game, or delay it if they get it started. With clear skies projected for Tuesday, however, it’s very possible they’ll table Game 4 til Tuesday.

If played Monday, righties Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62) will go for Houston, while Rick Porcello (11-17, 4.65) is penciled in for the Red Sox.

