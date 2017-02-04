Alex Mack Limited On Final Practice Report

Despite practicing in limited fashion all week, the Falcons’ star center and backbone of the offensive line should be ready to roll.

Alex Mack has been on the injury report the last two weeks with an injured fibula, but there is no doubt that he will be active during Super Bowl LI. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, and many other journalists, have reported that Mack will be ready to go on Sunday. Head coach Dan Quinn added veracity to the reports on Saturday, saying that Mack was “doing well and pumped to go,” according to a report by ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. The health of Mack is essential to the Falcons’ chances given that his presence has taken a solid line to downright impressive levels this season. Matt Ryan has been protected extremely well all year long, and the running game has been rolling almost every week. Mack is the main reason for this success, but he will be severely tested by two phenomenal defensive linemen in Malcom Brown and Alan Branch.

The Falcons only had two other players on the injury report, Dwight Freeney (calf) and Julio Jones (toe), and both are expected to participate. Freeney will need to have a big game against a familiar foe. Vic Beasley, Jr. hasn’t been as effective as of late, and the Falcons will need a pass rush to keep Tom Brady on his heels. Of course, Freeney is quite familiar with the Patriots, as he mentioned to NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal during an interview on Wednesday.

“It’s like I keep seeing you guys and you’re not going away. Leave me alone. It’s been a great journey to this point. And they have been a thorn in my side for the majority of it.”

Jones’ toe injury hasn’t been too much of an issue during the Playoffs as he has 15 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns in two games. The Championship beatdown of Green Bay was a clinic in the receiver position as Jones went off for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta hopes that he will continue this dominance against Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty.

Super Bowl LI kicks off Sunday afternoon at 6:30 pm ET.