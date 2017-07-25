Yes way, Jose! Read it and weep, but the face of baseball may actually not be the New York Yankees’ 6’7″ Aaron Judge (gasp!), or perennial MVP vote-getters Mike Trout or Bryce Harper. The numbers don’t lie, and the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve has numbers that any gavel-toting judge would deem to be eye-opening and MVP-worthy.

Speaking of Judge, “Toov” Can Tell You His Brand of Belt Buckle

By his own count, he’s 5’5″ (not the 5’6″ constantly quoted by media types) of nothing but finely tuned, laser-focused hand-eye coordination that just happens to wear a stylized orange rainbow as the American League’s reigning batting champ, and was this year’s All-Star Game starter at second base for the AL.

(All stats are from play coming into games of July 25):

Spanning the globe, it would be tough to find another player who has gone at least 4-for-4 in two consecutive games, as Altuve did (he was actually 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs in Sunday’s 9-7 loss at Baltimore), and we even scoured co-ed softball leagues. His 4-for-4 in Monday’s 13-4 win in Philly drove in 3 runs, while he scored thrice. He’s currently riding a career-high 16-game hitting streak, with 12 of those games being the multi-hit variety.

Altuve has raised his batting average to .365 overall, 36 percentage points higher than the nearest competitor in the American League, Seattle’s Jean Segura. Altuve has collected 38 hits in his 75 July at-bats for a .507 average. What’s that? Judge’s July? He’s 16 for 66, for a…..shhhhh, .242. Don’t tell the baseball writers. They’ve already written his name in on the MVP ballot…in Sharpie.

Altuve’s current July .507 BA brought about this Jeopardy-worthy stat: The last player to hit .500 for a full calendar month was Iván Rodríguez in June 2004 (min. 75 AB), when he was with Detroit, and finished the year with a .334, 4th in the AL that year. Altuve’s batting average in road games, this season, is .433, which is the highest road batting average since baseball integrated in 1947 (min. 200 PAs).

Houston manager A.J. Hinch gets to see Altuve work every day, and offered this recent assessment: “There’s not another level,” Hinch said. “This is the biggest level in the league and in the world. There’s not a super big leagues. This guy continues to be amazing. I don’t know how else to describe him. It’s line to line, it’s home runs, it’s multiple hits, it’s walks when he needs it. He’s every bit the MVP candidate that he looks like, and he ignites us on so many levels on this team. On a team full on full of guys that are really performing, he’s standing out.”

Kyle Koster of The Big Lead put it this way: “Altuve’s greatness is that he is not a one-trick pony. He is second in the AL in on-base percentage (.431) and doubles (30, one less than Boston’s Mookie Betts), has hit 15 homers and has an OPS of 1.005. He is both table-setter and run producer, a mix of contact, power and speed — as evidenced by his 21 steals. He’s fanned 51 times and worked 40 walks. Look up the definition of ‘tough out’ and there’s a hedcut image of Altuve’s smiling face.”

Continuing, Koster observes, “He’s on pace for a historically great offensive year from the second base position. ESPN notes only two players at the position (former Astros Joe Morgan and Jeff Kent) have posted an OPS over 1.000, and both won their league’s MVP award. Altuve also totes a reliable and athletic glove out to the infield every night.”

The WAR of Attrition

Altuve leads all MLB position players in WAR: 5.5 (FanGraphs) and 5.8 (Baseball Reference). Judge is, at least, close with a 5.4 in both FanGraphs and BR iterations.

Then, there’s this: Altuve and the Dodgers’ Justin Turner are both hitting over .360. The last time two right-handed batters did that over a full season was in 1939, when Jimmie Foxx and Joe DiMaggio pulled off the feat.

Related: The Reluctant Legend: Altuve and the Ty Cobb Connection

Letters From Summer Kemp

In case Altuve gets called up to a higher league, the Astros have as close to a left-handed Jose clone as a team running away with their division could hope for: Second baseman (and sometimes OF) Tony Kemp, waiting patiently at Houston’s Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies.

Kemp has cluster-hit his way to 40 multi-hit games in the 83 he’s played with Fresno. That works out to 48%. He’s hit safely in 27 of 28 games, and 37 of 39, and is hitting .339 (good for 6th in the Pacific Coast League), with 18 doubles, 6 triples, and 7 homers.

Related: Tony Kemp: Astros’ Young Gun with Big Pop

By the way, Altuve’s double play partner, Carlos Correa, went down with a torn left thumb ligament, July 18, and the Astros are leading MLB in runs scored, and have averaged over 7 runs a game since.

A Beautiful Thing to Watch

Finally, David Schoenfield of ESPN wraps up Altuve’s jump-start from May, and the hitter’s overall approach and attack: “Back in April, Altuve struck out in 22.5 percent of his plate appearances, which was oddly high for him; but since then, he has been under 10 percent. He fights off pitches and sprays the ball around. You can’t throw 98 mph fastballs past him, and you have to respect the power that has him on pace for 49 doubles and 25 home runs. Most players today are swinging from their heels, hoping to launch one over the fence no matter the situation. Altuve is a throwback, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

If the baseball writers keep watching, they may make the judgment that a big eraser is needed by season’s end.

You may be seated.