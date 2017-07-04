All-Star Futures Game: Kyle Tucker, Derek Fisher, Yordan Alvarez Follow Astros Altuve, Correa, Springer

Before enjoying the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, to see today’s superstars, take a peek at the All-Star Futures Game in Miami, Sunday, July 9 (3 pm CT) to see players who may populate future All-Star clashes.

Houston Astros’ top prospects Kyle Tucker, Derek Fisher, and Yordan Alvarez will be showing off the skills that got them to Sunday’s game. They’ll follow in the formidable footsteps of former Houston organization minor league studs Jose Altuve (2B, 2011), Carlos Correa (SS, 2013), and George Springer (OF, ’13) as Futures Game alumni. Those three, of course, will be starting for the American League team in Tuesday’s summer classic, thanks to the fan vote.

In last year’s Futures Game, Alex Bregman had 3 hits, and fell a homer shy of the cycle, while Joe Musgrove threw a perfect first inning as the starting pitcher for the U.S.

The Astros are one of four organizations with three players named to the 2017 Futures Game, along with the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Kyle Tucker, 20, is ranked by MLB.com as the Astros’ #2 prospect, and has exceeded expectations at his two minor league stops this season. In 77 combined games between the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks and Class A-Advanced Buies Creek (through July 3), Tucker has hit .283 with 20 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 61 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and an .898 OPS. The 6’4″, 190-pound left-handed outfielder is currently the second-youngest player in the Texas League. He was selected by Houston with the 5th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Derek Fisher, 23, was recently named a 2017 Triple-A All-Star for the Fresno Grizzlies. In 71 games with Fresno (through July 3), the outfielder has batted .303 with 21 doubles (4th in the Pacific Coast League), one triple, 18 home runs (4th in the PCL), 54 RBIs, 13 (of 23) stolen bases, and a .935 OPS. Ranked as the Astros’ #4 prospect, the 6’3″, 205-pound Fisher had a brief, but impressive 5-game showing in Houston in June, as he batted .278 with two home runs, three RBIs, and a .992 OPS in 5 left field starts. The left-hand batting Fisher was selected by the Astros with the 37th overall pick in the 2014 draft out of the University of Virginia.

Yordan Alvarez, 20, has been one of the hottest minor league prospects since making his 2017 debut in May. He’ll represent Houston as a member of the World Team, Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound left-handed hitter batted .360 with six doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBIs, and a 1.125 OPS in 32 games at Class A Quad Cities, and was named a 2017 Midwest League All-Star. June 23, Alvarez was promoted to the Class A-Advanced Buies Creek Astros, where he homered in his first game. In 33 Buies Creek ABs (through July 3), Alvarez is hitting .273, with 3 doubles, a homer, 9 RBI, and a .835 OPS. Alvarez was acquired from the Dodgers last year in exchange for reliever Josh Fields.

This year marks the second time in club history the Astros have had three players selected to the Futures Game. Correa, Springer, and current Texas Ranger Delino DeShields, Jr. all represented the Astros at the 2013 Futures Game.