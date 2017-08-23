Although Wild Card Entry, Maria Sharapova Has Chance At US Open

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova will be at the U.S. Open thanks to a wild card entry. Sharapova will be competing in her first Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open. The Russian will try to become the first wild card to win a Grand Slam since Kim Clijsters in 2009, at the U.S. Open of course. The former world No. 1 was due to vie for a main draw slot at Wimbledon by playing in the qualifying, but pulled out with a thigh injury. Since then, Sharapova pulled out of the second round at the Bank of the West as well as the tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati with a left forearm injury.

While the Russian’s comeback has not been seamless, she should not be counted out in contention for the title. Being a wild card, there are some pros and cons that could come about after the draw is picked. Sharapova could be given a great draw, giving her a chance to play herself into form for the later rounds. There is also the chance that she is unlucky and draws a high seed–who is match worn from the season–and crash out in the first round. The third scenario is she draws a seeded player but is able to beat the player and use the momentum to make a deep run.

Sharapova is one the sport’s fiercest competitors. The five-time Grand Slam champion is known for her signature icy stare and blank expression, focusing solely on every point. This drive is what is lacking from the women’s game, and why there is no clear No. 1 player. The current No. 1. Karolina Pliskova, got to the top spot even though she lost in the second round of Wimbledon. The Czech could quickly lose the ranking if she does not defend her points at the U.S. Open, where she finished runner-up last year. With no sense of consistency, it does not seem as much of an achievement to take the top ranking. When Sharapova steps on court, she expects to win, and the spectators do too. No matter what the score, ranking, or head-to-head she shares with the other player, she goes into every match believing she can win. Nowadays, the expected winner is done by the numerical ranking or who just won the last Grand Slam. Jelena Ostapenko and Garbine Muguruza are the closest we have to a Sharapova mentality. Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka also share that champion’s mentality and belief. Sharapova now says she plays for her team that stuck by her and the ability to compete again. This gives her even more willpower to strive for the title.

It will be Sharapova’s mindset that carries through the draw of the U.S. Open. With her new-found perspective, but still classic focus, there is no doubt that Sharapova could win the U.S. Open. Tune in starting Aug. 28 to find out.