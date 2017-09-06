Americans Making Strong Results In The Junior US Open As Well

With all the Americans competing extremely well at the US Open, it only seems fitting that their promising compatriots do the same in the Junior US Open. The junior event is up to round three, and is completed during the second week of the Grand Slam event. Four American boys and six girls remain in the singles division. Trent Bryde and Alafia Ayeni are in the doubles quarterfinals, but paired with international partners. Ann Li and Elysia Bolton are seeded eighth in doubles, while Sofia Sewing has combined forces with a player from Canada.

Eleventh-seed Oliver Crawford is the only seeded American boy left. Crawford has committed to the University of Florida, while Sam Riffice, Trey Hildebrand, and Danny Thomas still have one more year to go before making the decision to turn pro or play college tennis. Thomas competed in the men’s doubles event by winning the boy’s 18u national doubles title in Kalamazoo this year, and was in the mixed doubles event with five-time doubles Grand Slam champion Liezel Huber as well.

Fourth-seed Amanda Anisimova leads the slew of American girls with Kelly Chen, Dalayna Hewitt, Katie Volynets, Cori Gauff, and Bolton right behind her. Anisimova just turned 16, but already has a professional ranking of No. 182 and competed at the French Open this year. Chen will head to Duke in the fall. The other junior girls have plenty of time left to develop and improve, but no one more than Gauff, who is only 13 years old.

American juniors have done well recently at the final junior Grand Slam. It has only been two years since Taylor Fritz won the singles title in an all-American junior final. Last year American girls swept both titles with Kayla Day winning the singles event and Ena Shibahara and Jada Hart claiming the doubles. The growth of American tennis has been on a steady rise with junior players winning outside the native junior slam. Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka, Noah Rubin, Bjorn Fratangelo, Whitney Osuigwe, Claire Liu, and Taylor Townsend all won junior Grand Slams away from home in the last eight years. The ability for American juniors to adapt their games to other surfaces and environments will help them in their transition to the pros. Aside from Osuigwe, who has not played many professional events yet, the other players are all ranked within the top 300.

Only time will tell if these players will carry on America’s longevity in the sport of tennis. Proper schedules and the right amount of training without pushing these young players to injuries will be key. Let’s root on the young prospects!