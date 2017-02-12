Americas Rugby Championship: USA 51 – Brazil 3

*Note to Editor: picture of Bryce Campbell’s 60 meter run if possible, otherwise one of Tony Lamborn.

The story in Round Rock, TX tonight wasn’t the nearly capacity crowd at Dell Diamond stadium, after all, nearby Austin is a rugby town. Nor is the lopsided eight-try scoreline. The story, despite last year’s upset at the hands of Brazil, in which the Eagles were the favorite, is just how that shellacking occurred.

Coming off a hard-fought, some might say fortunate, victory over Uruguay last week, many questions remained about this Eagles squad. They appeared disjointed and out of step last week, penalty prone, and mistake-heavy. I was one of the many calling into question positional selections and felt validated by the frustrating win. The match versus Brazil was as well-rounded and dominating a performance as I’ve seen from the US in, well…years. Perhaps since the 28-7 victory over Russia in 2014. Even last year’s 64-0 thrashing of Chile wasn’t as beautifully crafted.

Power up the middle, led by Tony Lamborn and his double, opened space wide for the Eagles brutish winger debutant, Spike Davis. Elusive JP Eloff at center and the massive Mike Te’o at fullback paid dividends as well. In fact, all of the backs got into the action thanks in large part to an effective kicking game and continued pressure.

The US defense played a large part in creating mistakes and hard hits were commonplace as the Eagles’ physicality clearly overmatched Brazil whose only counter seemed to be clearance kicking for territory and hoping for US miscues, of which there were many.

The Eagles did not play a perfect match, far from it, but they clearly outclassed the Brazilians on this day. Where the US made mistakes, Os Tupis made bigger ones and the Eagles capitalized; the biggest being an intercept and 60-meter try by outside center Bryce Campbell.

Despite the mistakes, this was an incredibly well-rounded victory by a 2-0-0 Eagles squad still with room for improvement as they head north to face their 1-0-1 Canadian rivals full of confidence.