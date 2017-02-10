Americas Rugby Championship Week 2 Preview

Week two of Americas Rugby Championship (ARC) looks to be as exciting as last week’s. Upsets this week would be true stunners and while scores may get a bit lopsided, each nation’s skill will be on display.

USA (17) vs Brazil (34) : The USA Eagles are looking for revenge after a 24-23 stunning upset in last year’s ARC by the Brazilian upstart. While rugby is growing in the Southern Hemisphere Nation, they are far from their Argentinian neighbors and shouldn’t be equal to the US just yet. That loss marked a step back for the Eagles instead of a step forward for Brazil.

For Brazil keep your eye on the Sancerys, Felipe and Daniel are two of the most talented backs in the competition; the infusion of soccer skills into their rugby repertoire makes for exciting and unpredictable play. That unpredictability, however, creates mistakes and often kills a phase before it develops.

For the Eagles, I anticipate a solid progressive development of phases with power up the middle and the occasional outside run as they create space. The Eagles should dominate the scrum but need to be patient on defense or lapses could hurt them. If the game remains close the US will start to feel the pressure. The Eagle to watch is one of the PRO Rugby discoveries, Spike Davis, at the 14 position; big, fast, and powerful.

Argentina (9) vs Uruguay (21) : This match may be an Argentinian run away. Even though this isn’t the full 9th ranked Argentinian side, these Los Pumas would easily find themselves in the World Rugby top 15. Uruguay are quickly finding their rugby legs but are still a ways off from running with Argentina. Two players to watch are at fullback: Bautista Delguy for Argentina and Uruguayan Rodrigo Silva.

Canada (18) vs Chile (30) : Chile’s chance to keep the score close will be the weather. If the match turns into a slog like last week’s match in Canada’s home park of Langford, the advantage will remain with the home squad, but Los Condores can keep it close. If Chile can find the power game that escaped them versus Brazil and kick for points with every opportunity, the match will be competitive as tries will be hard to come by. If the weather is nice, we’ll…sorry Chile, Canada is primed to dominate the Chileans. Keep an eye on the battle upfront between the front three.

Current Standings :

Argentina 1-0-0 4 points +14 diff

Brazil 1-0-0 4 points +14 diff

USA 1-0-0 4 points +6 diff

Uruguay 0-0-1 1 point -6 diff

Canada 0-0-1 0 points -14 diff

Chile 0-0-1 0 points -14 diff