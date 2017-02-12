Americas Rugby Championship Week 2 Review

Another week of Americas Rugby Championship (ARC), another week of favorites taking home the win. The USA clobbered Brazil, getting revenge for last year’s stunning last minute upset by the Brazilians. Argentina reminded their bordering rival Uruguay that Los Pumas are still the class of South America. Canada righted the ship against a Chilean squad struggling to find their identity and cohesion. All three matches set up next week’s pivotal games; one likely a classic, one likely a blowout, and one definitely a crossroads match for two developing nations. But first a review of week two.

USA 51 – Brazil 3 : The US and Brazil both played their style of game; the Eagles’ power up the middle opening space out wide, Os Tupis putting boot to ball and kicking for space using their soccer skills to gain advantage. Neither worked flawlessly, the US executed more effectively. With a first half ending 13-0, Brazil seemed well suited to keep the match close but errors in the second half compounded a style of play that didn’t allow for phase development to gain momentum. With turnover points mounting, Brazil quickly found themselves trailing 30-3 and the Eagles smelled blood. The match was a confidence builder for the US as they head to rival Canada next. For Brazil, it was a gut check as the Olympic hosts face fellow developmental nation Uruguay to see who is making progress and who needs to retool.

Canada 36 – Chile 15 : With the weather cold but field conditions clear Canada’s victory was never in question after Chile opened the scoring seven minutes in with a converted penalty. While the match was the closest of the three this week, the Canucks methodically executed their gameplan against the overmatched Los Condores squad. Winger Taylor Paris scored the first try of his three on the day for Canada after nearly 20 minutes of back and forth rugby; 10 minutes later he scored his second on his own kick and chase and Canada never looked back. Winger Dan Moore dotted down for the finisher in the waning minute of the match to bring the score to 34-15 before Robbie Povey’s conversion as time expired sent Chile home to face Argentina and likely 0-0-3.

Argentina 57 – Uruguay 12 : Near the border of Patagonia an early linebreak by Uruguayan scrumhalf Santiago Arata stunned Los Pumas and appeared to write the beginning of a storybook upset but only spelled doom for Uruguay as Argentina tightened their defense and shredded the Los Teros’ modified drift defense. Wave after wave of Argentinian attack left Uruguay shellshocked by halftime, trailing 24-7. A quick try by Uruguayan inside center Juan de Freitas Turcatti only seemed to anger the young Argentinian XV squad, who countered with Sebastian Cancelliere’s 3rd try five minutes later and the onslaught had begun. Four more dot-downs and a smothering defense left Uruguay looking up at a 57-12 thumping and a stark reminder they have a large hill yet to climb as a rugby nation.

STANDINGS

Wins Draws Losses Differential Points Argentina XV 2 0 0 +59 9 USA 2 0 0 +54 9 Canada 1 0 1 +7 5 Brazil 1 0 1 -34 4 Uruguay 0 0 2 -51 1 Chile 0 0 2 -35 0