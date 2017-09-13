The Chicago White Sox have been on a roll in this past week or so and not even a late rally from the Kansas City Royals could stop them from taking the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon in a 5-3 victory. The Sox winning their fourth game in their last five and win their first road series since June.

Kansas City looked like they were going to possibly steal a game that the South Siders had led since the second inning. Taking a 2-0 lead in the second on a two-out 2-run line drive double to left from rookie Adam Engel, the Sox would hold the lead till the eighth, when the Royals rallied for two runs to tie it; KC even threatened to take the lead with the bases loaded and one out. But Sox reliever Aaron Bummer would get the final two outs before any more damage was done.

The White Sox would rally in the top of the ninth. The red hot Tim Anderson got a one-out single and would get to second on a wild pitch from Royals reliever Scott Alexander. Stealing third base, Anderson eventually became the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to straightaway center from Sox slugger Jose Abreu. Lone Sox All-Star Avisail Garcia followed that with an RBI single to center to score top prospect Yoan Moncada for the eventual 5-3 final score.

Anderson’s gutsy steal of third, as Moncada walked in the ninth was huge in setting up Abreu’s sac fly for the go-ahead run. “I just felt like I could get a good jump. It was a big steal, and Abreu did a great job of scoring me with the sacrifice fly. I was 100 percent (sure) that I could make it. I had some pitches before that, and I was able to get a feel for his delivery and time it well,” the young shortstop said in the postgame.

By taking two of three, the White Sox also officially eliminated the Royals from the AL Central division race and put another dent in Kansas City’s postseason chances. The win also moving them 3 ½ games behind the Twins for second American League Wild Card spot.

The White Sox and Anderson appear to like playing the role of spoiler too, especially against a longtime division opponent.