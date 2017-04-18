- NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks
- Salute To 42: Willie Wells, Rev. Downs, And The Texas Influence On Jackie Robinson
- Stanley Cup Playoff Preview: Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues
- NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets
- Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators
- Different Starts For Miguel Sanó And Byron Buxton
- NHL Playoff Preview: Edmonton Oilers Face San Jose Sharks
- Maple Leafs Face Tough First Round Matchup Against Capitals
- Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators – Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Preview
Andre Johnson To Retire As A Texan
-
- Updated: April 18, 2017
The most legendary player in Houston Texans history is officially retiring with the team.
Andre Johnson, who spent 12 seasons in Houston before spending time with the Colts and Titans, will sign a one-day contract on Wednesday so that he can retire as a Texan. He will be honored by Vice Chairman Cal McNair and GM Rick Smith during a press conference at NRG Stadium.
Originally the third-overall pick in 2003, Johnson spent 12 seasons in Houston. He was an absolute beast during this era, locking up the franchise records for career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64), and 100-yard games (51). Johnson also notched four seasons with 100-plus catches and two with more than 1,500 yards.
As a Texan, Johnson was known for highlight reel moments, including the game-winning bubble screen against Jacksonville, the three-touchdown game against Indianapolis, and yes, the fight with Cortland Finnegan. Unfortunately, his storied career in Houston came to an end after Bill O’Brien made it clear that he would have a reduced role in the offense. The disconnect between player and coach caused a pseudo-falling out that sent the star receiver to Indianapolis and placed DeAndre Hopkins in the starting rotation.
Johnson technically retired midseason last year, but this move is more fitting for the star receiver. Why go out as a Titan during a disappointing year when retiring with the team that drafted you is an option? Plus, Johnson’s return makes it clear that there aren’t any hard feelings between him and the Texans management.
The retirement press conference will take place Wednesday.
John Newby
Quite fond of my wife, video games, and Blue Heelers.
Latest posts by John Newby (see all)
- Texans Host Mahomes And Watson - April 18, 2017
- Andre Johnson To Retire As A Texan - April 18, 2017
- Texans Pick Up Jadeveon Clowney’s Fifth-Year Option - April 14, 2017