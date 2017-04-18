Andre Johnson To Retire As A Texan

The most legendary player in Houston Texans history is officially retiring with the team.

Andre Johnson, who spent 12 seasons in Houston before spending time with the Colts and Titans, will sign a one-day contract on Wednesday so that he can retire as a Texan. He will be honored by Vice Chairman Cal McNair and GM Rick Smith during a press conference at NRG Stadium.

Originally the third-overall pick in 2003, Johnson spent 12 seasons in Houston. He was an absolute beast during this era, locking up the franchise records for career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64), and 100-yard games (51). Johnson also notched four seasons with 100-plus catches and two with more than 1,500 yards.

As a Texan, Johnson was known for highlight reel moments, including the game-winning bubble screen against Jacksonville, the three-touchdown game against Indianapolis, and yes, the fight with Cortland Finnegan. Unfortunately, his storied career in Houston came to an end after Bill O’Brien made it clear that he would have a reduced role in the offense. The disconnect between player and coach caused a pseudo-falling out that sent the star receiver to Indianapolis and placed DeAndre Hopkins in the starting rotation.

Johnson technically retired midseason last year, but this move is more fitting for the star receiver. Why go out as a Titan during a disappointing year when retiring with the team that drafted you is an option? Plus, Johnson’s return makes it clear that there aren’t any hard feelings between him and the Texans management.

The retirement press conference will take place Wednesday.