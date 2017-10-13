Andrew Wiggins Signs Max Contract With The Timberwolves

The former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins has announced that he has put pen to the paper and signed a five-year maximum contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which does not include a player’s option, making this a full five-year contract. The 22-year-old Canadian put up career highs in points per game (23.6), assists per game (2.3), three-point percentage (36%), and effective field goal percentage (48%).

Wiggins has been remarkably durable in his career compared to his draft class (Jabari Parker, Joel Embiid, and Dante Exum) as he has only missed one game in his three years in the NBA. The numbers he has put up are impressive as only three players who have scored more points before their 22nd birthday are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in a statement, “Andrew is one of the best players in the NBA and he has the talent and work ethic to get even better and be a foundation for our franchise for many years.” With Karl-Anthony towns and Jimmy Butler, this trio represents one of the more formidable starting cores in the NBA. Many expect the trio to finally launch the team into the playoffs after 13 years in the wilderness. With the advantage that the majority of the team is under contract for years to come, the Timberwolves are set up for a long period of success.

While Wiggins’ offensive prowess is not questioned, his demeanor and lack of energy on defense leave a lot to be desired for Timberwolves fans. Wiggins’anemicc hustle stats (steals and rebounds) have been shockingly low for a player of his size and athleticism and his off the ball defense is bizarre, to say the least. If the Timberwolves are to challenge for a championship in the loaded Western Conference, then Andrew Wiggins needs to take his game to the next level.