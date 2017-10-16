Andrew Wiggins is a mercurial wing player who has got his money and with increased money comes with increased expectations. Can the former number one overall pick finally live up to the hype?

If we consider “Basketball Twitter” to be a force which can shape how we think on social media about NBA players, then few other player has been disrespected as much as Andrew Wiggins. Often derided and ridiculed, this reached new heights with the announcement of his five-year max $148 million dollar extension.

He has the tools to be great

Even for professional athlete standards, Wiggins is a ridiculous athlete with a 44-inch vertical. There may be no other player under 25 who is more devastating on a fast break. His quickness and speed make him such a devastating force that the smart thing to do is to get out of the way. The ones who don’t end up like poor Nikola Jokic here.

The criticisms of Wiggins often fail to mention that he is a versatile scorer who can post up, finish on backdoor cuts, take it to the rim, or drain from three-point range. Wiggins is coming off his best season as a professional averaging almost 24 points a game while shooting 35% from three-point range.

With the addition of Jimmy Butler, Wiggins will now become the third scoring option on the team, which, ironically, may help him become a better scorer. Often, Wiggins would draw the toughest offensive assignment with the best wing player on the defensive end attempting his best to lock up Wiggins. With Butler on the team, they will end up guarding Jimmy. This will allow Wiggins to exploit his mismatch against a smaller and less athletically gifted defender, which will give a better chance at scoring points at a more efficient rate

It is often said that the best ability is availability, and Wiggins’ durability is without question his greatest strength. Wiggins is the Ironman of the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing in all but one game in his three-year career. More impressively, he is averaging 36.2 minutes a game and with renowned minutes coach Tom Thibodeau.

Legitimate questions that need to be answered

Let’s be totally honest, Wiggins is not going to win defensive player of the year anytime soon and the most frustrating thing is that he has the tools to be a good defender. He is a good on-ball defender and can stay in front of his man and contest shots when needed. The issue is that when he’s defending off the ball he loses concentration and defenders get a march on him and cut backdoor and get easy buckets

The hope here is that the addition of Jimmy Butler will make Andrew a better defender. Butler is one of the best defenders in the league and will relish the opportunity to lock up the best player on the opposing team. This will give Wiggins the secondary assignment, which will be an easier challenge for him and this will show in his defensive numbers.

Wiggins needs to take significant strides as a playmaker this season, as too often he is fixated on scoring to the detriment of the team. He seems to play the game with a restricted field of view and does not make the right and simple pass when he needs to. There were signs of improvement last season as Thibodeau often put the ball in his hands in clutch situations to improve him as a playmaker.

The Timberwolves know what they are going to get with Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns but what we don’t know is what Andrew Wiggins will turn out to be. He might be another Rudy Gay or he might be a lesser version of prime Carmelo Anthony. For the Timberwolves to fully reach their potential, Andrew Wiggins needs to take that next step.