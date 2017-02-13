Is Andy Dalton An Elite Quarterback?

Leading up to the 2011 draft, the quarterback class appeared strong. There was NCAA champion Cam Newton out of Auburn leading the draft class. Behind him, names like Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, and Christian Ponder grabbed attention as top-10 quality prospects. Further behind them, a red-haired, Texas-raised quarterback from Texas Christian University was garnering less of the spotlight. Newton, Locker, Gabbert, and Ponder were selected within the first twelve picks–Newton being number one overall. 23 picks behind Ponder, with the 35th overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted TCU senior Andy Dalton.

Throughout the years, most of the quarterbacks flamed out. Jake Locker retired in 2015 after three mediocre seasons. Blaine Gabbert gave the Jacksonville Jaguars three just awful seasons and has been the backup in San Francisco ever since. Christian Ponder totally Christian Ponder-ed in Minnesota; he is now the third string quarterback in San Francisco. Of the quarterbacks picked in the first round of the 2011 draft still in the league, one is Cam Newton; the other two backup Colin Kaepernick–the quarterback picked one pick after Andy Dalton. This convoluted introduction leads to the point: if almost every quarterback–Kaepernick included–from the 2011 draft has flamed out, does that leave Andy Dalton as elite?

The first assessment is the eye test. A lot of times, a quarterback with immense talent will be dismissed as not being elite because they are not a “winner.” Hence, quarterbacks like Jay Cutler, who has all the arm talent in the world, never join the elite category. Looking at Andy Dalton’s win-loss record, he fits into the category of a “winner” with a 56-35-2 record. The reason “winner” continues to be in quotation marks is that this may not be related to Andy Dalton himself. Dalton has one losing season to his name–a 6-9-1 record in 2016. Consequently, 2016 was the season during which Dalton sported the second-highest usage percentage of his career. While that would suggest a correlation between the emphasis on Dalton and winning appears to be negative, Dalton’s highest usage percentage came in 2013–when the Bengals went 11-5.

Furthermore, in 2015, Dalton appeared to be heading for a career year, but he only played in 13 games. Projecting his stats to be comparable to his 2013 usage rate, Dalton would have finished with 4,934 yards passing, 31 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. With that, Dalton would have led the league in passing yards, finished 10th in touchdowns, and stayed at 2nd in the league in QBR at 106.3.

However, come 2016, Dalton’s numbers and his team’s record faltered. Dalton still finished in the top ten in passing yards with 4,206, but his touchdown and QBR numbers–18 and 91.8 respectively–came out more toward the middle tier. So is Andy Dalton elite?

The short answer is he’s close. Dalton isn’t quite in the top tier of quarterbacks–the Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers category–but he is an upper-level quarterback. For a player who has consistently been underrated–being drafted in the 2nd round after five other quarterbacks in 2011, and overshadowed for a time by a sixth in Kaepernick, Dalton has emerged as the most consistent–even more so than Cam Newton. Is Dalton elite? No. Is Dalton the best quarterback from the 2011 draft, including Newton? Yes.