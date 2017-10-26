Anquan Boldin Wants To Play Football Again And 1+1=3

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported a copy of a letter from the Buffalo Bills to Tom Condon, Anquan Boldin’s agent, granting permission to seek a trade. Boldin has been in the NFL for 14 years. His accomplishments include winning a Superbowl, Rookie of the Year, and Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Boldin signed a one-year contract with the Bills, and the organization and fan base were very excited. The hope was for him to be a major contributor and mentor to a thin and young WR group. His stint in Buffalo was brief as he retired 13 days after signing. His reason for retiring was to focus on criminal justice reform and social equality.

So here is where the math doesn’t add up. The date on the letter from the Bills to Boldin’s agent is October 26, 2017, today. This is the same date on a letter written by Anquan Boldin and published by Time explaining why he left football and what he has learned in his fight for reform. You can read his letter here.

On August 20, he retired from the Bills because he didn’t have enough time to play football and work on improving social equality. In two months, did he improve his time management skills, or did he just not want to play for Buffalo?