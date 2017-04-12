April Reveal: Astros’ Two Mid-Season Rotation Adds Won’t Involve Trades

Around late July, while the majority of MLB teams are falling all over themselves jockeying for transactional position amongst themselves, the Houston Astros will be poised to do…absolutely nothing. At least, regarding their starting pitching.

Except call up a top-rated prospect, and hopefully field a currently injured Collin McHugh. In fact, the only good news about McHugh’s elbow injury (at least for the Astros and their roster), is that they had planned to begin 2017 with him on the 10-day DL in the first place. That’s what caused the final roster spot duel between relievers James Hoyt and Jandel Gustave at the close of Spring Training, won by the latter.

McHugh was diagnosed with a posterior impingement of the right elbow, and will avoid surgery. An MRI revealed no further damage.

Following reevaluation sometime in late May, he’ll undergo strengthening, and slowly get into throwing before several minor league rehab starts. That should put him, if all goes well, on the track to join the Houston rotation about the time other teams are engaged in the feeding frenzy that will undoubtedly surround the White Sox’s José Quintana, among others, at the trade deadline.

Now, all of this depends on where the Astros are in the standings, if any other rotation injuries (or non-effectiveness) are lurking around the bend, and whatever plans are already on the back (or front) burners of GM Jeff Luhnow’s summer hot stove.

The Real Reason the Astros Groom Prospects

But, there’s another part of the plan that seems to have worked itself into perfect timing for the Astros. And, it will also serve to avoid the mass deportation of high-ranking prospects to another team for the “proven ace” media types were so sure Houston needed to acquire in the offseason.

Enter Francis Martes. Yep, Houston’s top-ranked prospect (#19 overall) whom White Sox GM Rick Hahn insisted on receiving (along with two or three other highly-ranked Houston prospects) in exchange for Quintana. He’s being groomed to possibly join the Astros mid-season, if all goes well with his upper-level progress.

Let’s take a peak into the season, so far, that lefty Quintana has enjoyed: Through games of April 12, “Q” has lost both games he’s started (half the team’s losses to date), totaling 11.2 innings, in which he’s given up 8 earned runs and 10 hits.

Shaky, But Successful Start

In his AAA Fresno Grizzlies Pacific Coast League debut, April 10, Martes, 21, pitched scoreless ball through his 5 innings, scattering 3 walks and 5 hits, while striking out three.

Video: Watch highlights from his AAA debut, plus on-screen interviews with Martes (OF Teoscar Hernandez translating), manager Tony DeFrancesco, and pitching coach, Dyar Miller

Seemingly with purpose, he put himself in just enough jeopardy to show those watching he had the gumption (and pitch execution) to get out of it.

“He threw some good breaking balls and several changeups that were pretty good,” Fresno pitching coach Dyar Miller said post-game. “His fastball command was a little iffy, but he did a nice job.

“It’s a good first time out. He hadn’t pitched in about 10 days, since Spring Training. His stuff was pretty good,” Miller expanded.

Related: Astros 2.0? AAA Fresno Lineup Could Be Houston’s in 2018

The Dominican native is a sturdy 6’1″, 225 pounds, and has amazed many with his upper-90s fastball. While the scout-grades out to an above average 70 on the 20-80 scale in command, pinpointing his offerings is a current need area.

“Basically, he started a game in the big league Spring Training and he didn’t get out of the first. His next time, he was real good, (throwing three perfect innings) against Boston,” Miller said, bringing us up-to-date on Martes.

“He’s young, and he’s going to have some learning times. Hopefully the next time, the fastball command will be better. But you’ve got to like him — his stuff is good.”

That “good stuff” tamed Texas League batters last season. Earning two Pitcher of the Week awards in one month, Martes also garnered a Texas League All-Star nod. He ended up with a 9-6 record, a 3.30 ERA, with a 9.4 K/9 in 125.1 IP.

Completing The Puzzle

So, pieces have to fall into place: McHugh’s rehab has to proceed apace, and Martes has to show he’s climbing the organizational ladder with better control and consistency.

If those two things happen as planned, the Astros can then lie back and watch all the other teams knock themselves out on July 31.

Related: Uncovering the Real 2017 Astros: What the Other Previews Haven’t Telling You