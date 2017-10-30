Are Minnesota Twins Ready For A World Series?

Had the Minnesota Twins beat the Yankees in the Wild Card Game, they would be in the World Series right now. Obviously. They would have swept Cleveland, and then done what the Yankees couldn’t and beaten the Astros. Obviously.

Now, in this dream world, the Twins also would have just played the last three World Series games at Target Field, because in no scenario would they have had home field advantage.

Would Minnesota have been prepared for baseball these last three days? There are a few aspects to that question.

First, would the field be ready?

It snowed on Friday morning. Not a lot, but it did. Snow stuck to roofs and accumulated in some shady areas. Chances are Target Field’s playing surface would have been free of snow, which would have made it easier to play baseball.

But it also would have been cold on the field, possibly leaving the grass slick. The days of Games 3, 4, and 5 would have been right in line with the coldest games in World Series history.

But rest assured, Twins fans. The geniuses behind Target Field already planned for that. There is a heating system ten inches below the field, that makes sure the ground doesn’t get too cold in these late fall months. With that out of the way, we can worry about other things.

The second concern, would Major League Baseball be ready?

World Series games always have additional fanfare, with famous musicians or military members singing the national anthem or “God Bless America,” and they usually have someone significant throwing out first pitches. Cold weather may deter some individuals from appearing, but hopefully Minnesota could produce enough local celebrities willing to brave the cold.

How about for the baseballs. Talk of the baseballs being juiced in the regular season has only grown here in the World Series. Homers are flying all over the place, and pitchers are claiming the balls are slicker than usual, making it hard to throw breaking pitches.

In cold weather, baseballs do not travel as far. The powers that be will need to get really creative if they want balls flying out of Target Field. For their sake, I hope they are already preparing for this possibility. And the way this series has gone, I don’t think too many would be complaining about the Twins playing in a slugfest like this.

Third, and most importantly, would Twins fans be ready?

They better be. If we Minnesotans, known for braving the cold, couldn’t turn out for some cold weather baseball, then we don’t deserve a World Series. Can you imagine the national media making fun of us? Think of all the sick jokes about bringing back the Metrodome?

Right now, all Twins fans need to promise that if they are blessed enough to get World Series tickets, they will turn up, frostbite or not, ready to cheer the team on. You’ve prepared for this before. Pretend you’re waiting for the school bus on what definitely should have been a snow day. And just pretend that you’re waiting for that bus for five hours, since apparently, that’s how long baseball games take now.

It seems Target Field has done its part, and Major League Baseball probably has enough money to solve their problems, so it is up to Minnesotans to make a potential freezing World Series a good one. We’ve been training our whole lives for cold weather like this, now, or whenever the Twins make the World Series, rather, is the time to prove it.