Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer both took to Arthur Ashe Stadium Tuesday and got through their first round matches. Nadal took out Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2, while Federer went five sets with Frances Tiafoe of the United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Is their highly anticipated semifinal match in jeopardy?

Nadal and Federer both started off sluggish. Nadal was down 3-5 in the first set, and even squandered a 4-1 lead in the tiebreak. After securing that first set, Nadal cleaned up his game and went on to win in straight sets. Federer had the night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and handed a break to Tiafoe in the very first game. Even after Federer won the second and third set, it was still not clear that he would win the match. Tiafoe saved a few match points against Federer and continued to swing freely no matter what the score was.

Although Nadal and Federer won despite the not-so-great starts, there was another thing these matches had in common. Lajovic and Tiafoe were not intimidated by the occasion. Whether it is because they are all extremely fit or that they all have a weapon now, players are not taken aback by the moment brought forth by these two greats as much anymore. While both players had slow starts to their respected US Open campaigns, it should not cause any alarm yet.

Nadal and Federer were both handed undemanding draws until the second week, so they have time to play themselves into top form. Nadal’s first obstacle would be 15th seed Tomas Berdych in the fourth round, while Federer will not have to worry about 14th seed Nick Kyrgios anymore; Kyrgios lost in first round Wednesday. So, fans have plenty of time to just come to the practice courts, take pictures and enjoy these two legends before they meet up in the semifinals. Then it is time to agonize, who are you going to pick??