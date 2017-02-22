Arizona Coyotes’ Anthony DeAngelo NHL Ready?

DeAngelo tallied 25-64-89 in 55 games with Sarnia and Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) in 2014-15. That earned him the CHL Defenseman of the Year award. The right-handed shooting defenseman scored over a point per game in his OHL career by scoring 55-186-241 in 236 games. He had the most assists among OHL defensemen in 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2014-15.

DeAngelo is known as an offensive specialist, but lacking a bit in size at 5′ 11″, 183 pounds. He has been working on his game with the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate. He was called up yesterday to fill the vacancy provided when Michael Stone was traded to the Calgary Flames.

DeAngelo chosen over Wood

The other choice the Arizona Coyotes had was Kyle Wood, a huge 6′ 5″, 235-pound defenseman tearing up the AHL in Tucson with 10 goals, 24 assists in 45 games. GM John Chayka told Coyotes’ Senior Director of News Content, Dave Vest: “Kyle Wood has been a real productive player down there,” Chayka said a few hours after the Stone trade. “I still think he’s got a lot of things to continue to work on. At this point, it’s real important that our team in Tucson continues to grow and our young players continue to get better in that environment. That’s kind of his focus at the moment.”

Arizona Coyotes’ Head Coach/Executive V.P. of Hockey Operations Dave Tippett evaluated the choice of DeAngelo to Vest: “He’s gone down there and worked hard, and he’ s just kind of the next guy in line for us,” Tippett said. “One of the things that we’ve really tried to get him dialed into down there is becoming a better defender. His puck skills are all very good, NHL standard, but the ability to defend in some ‘D’ zone coverage situations has to continue to improve. So, we’ll see where he’s at and if he’s improved in those areas.”

If you had the pleasure of watching this kid play, you would have seen his potential. His passing ability is awesome, and that increases his offensive game by pushing the puck into the offensive zone… something the Coyotes need desperately. In 25 games with Tucson, DeAngelo has three goals and 13 assists. Two of his three goals are of the power play variety.

Maturity is needed to play for Arizona Coyotes

The maturity DeAngelo needs to stay in the NHL is something he must establish by building on it. As he plays each game, he will learn that lesson. He has shown to lose his cool at times, especially recently while playing for the Coyotes on New Year’s Eve in Calgary. He received a three-game suspension from the NHL for bumping up against an official who was restraining him from joining in on a fracas.

If DeAngelo can help on the point during the power play, he will become a valuable asset. The team can use assets like that to improve their fate. All he needs to do is control his temper a bit, and focus on becoming a true NHL player.

